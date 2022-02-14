Appropriately, Kanye West Is Debuting 'DONDA 2' in Concert

This article was published on January 27 and updated on February 14

Ready or not, Kanye West's next album is apparently releasing in mere days.

Verifying speculation that the perpetually busy rapper is working on sequel to DONDA, Ye took to Instagram with official confirmation: "DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE."

That's right — the album, produced by Future Hendrix himself, is dropping on the very cursed date of February 2, 2022 (2/22/22).

Hordes of Instagram users with solid black avatars — a move that, back in September, garnered thousands of fans a Ye follow-back — expressed their excitement on the post.

"DONDA>>>CLB," one fan wrote, referencing Ye and Drake's famous beef, while another cautioned: "Pete Davidson watch ya back king."

It's currently unclear whether West will promote the upcoming project with a series of listening parties, a strategy he implemented for the release of DONDA.

And, of course, it's entirely possible that DONDA 2's release date — less than a month away — could get postponed, a familiar turn of events for Ye fans.

The cult of Kanye forgives, but never forgets: albums that never came to fruition include Yeezus 2, Cruel Winter, Turbo Grafx 16, Love Everyone, So Help Me God, Yandhi, Good Ass Job, and Watch the Throne 2.

Ye has wasted no time in making the most of 2022. Over the past few weeks, the rapper has generated a slew of headlines for his various projects (and developments in his love life).

If you need a refresher on Things Ye Did In January: he hit Paris Fashion Week with his former flame, Julia Fox; he's working on a YEEZY GAP x Balenciaga collaboration; he was confirmed to headline Coachella; and he stars in jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a three-part documentary chronicling his rise fame.

In recent weeks, Ye's lashed out at Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, and Kid Cudi, perhaps in an attempt to drum up additional buzz for his forthcoming record.

Intentional ploy or not, it's working — the internet is abuzz with Ye gossip.

Tickets for the DONDA 2 concert in, of all places, Miami are now available on LiveNation's site, with prices starting at $145 and topping out at over $1,000 for VIPs — expect them to sell out immediately.