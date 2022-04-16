YUME YUME's Love Heels Are for Certified Lover Girls

Brand: YUME YUME

Model: Love Heel, duh.

Price: € 390 (approx. $422)

Editor’s Notes: If I'm being honest here, these heels look like cupid missed his shot at someone's heart, but someone else's thong sandals got lucky. And honestly, it all worked out because we got YUME YUME's Love heels in the end.

Repping from Amsterdam, YUME YUME's footwear silhouettes are known for referencing Japanese footwear styles, evident with its 2019 Xigy shoe and Suki sandals which clearly nod to the Japanese Geta sandal.

Speaking of the Suki sandals, YUME YUME pretty much took its popular thong flip-flops and married them with a heart — and ultimately joined the Spring/Summer 2022's unconventional heel trend alongside Loewe and Fendi.

The Love Heels' upper is inspired by the Suki sandal, channeling the shoe's essence with its squared toe, puffy straps, and thonged detail.

Simply put, YUME YUME's Love heels are the Suki sandals just stamped with a bold red 3D heart on the heel, thus turning it into an "iconic piece," as the brand puts it (and they're not wrong).

YUME YUME isn't new to conscious design, taking the ethical route with all its footwear, including the Love heels.

The heart-toting sandal features 29% bamboo in its vegan leather upper and comes in 100% recycled biodegradable packaging.

Then, there are the Love heels' suede counterparts, where vegan suede and even fuzzy eco-wool dresses other versions of the certified lover girl-approved shoe.

Sure enough, the visual aesthetics of YUME YUME's Love heels have the fashion girlies swooning. I mean, a contrasting red heart heel on a black thonged sandal? It's enough to make even the most heel-opposed people (like myself) want a pair.

When it comes to the Japanese-influenced Amsterdam brand's shoes, there's plenty more to marvel at in addition to its Love heels like its Tyre sandals, Nawa boots, and Truck slides.

But for now, let's just focus on YUME YUME Love heel, aka cupid's greatest slip-up but SS22's biggest come-up.