YUME YUME’s Latest Shoe Just Puffed Up the Mulement

Written by Morgan Smith
YUME YUME
YUME YUME recently dropped its Pre-Fall 2022 collection, which included fresh takes on YUME YUME classics like the Camp and Suki models. The Amsterdam-based footwear label also unveiled the brand's newest (and puffiest) shoe yet: the Tent Mule.

Priced at € 345,00 (approx. $352), the Tent mule arrives in neutral transitional-worthy colorways like vegan leather black, beige, and dark beige, topped off with a suede eggplant option.

The Tent mule — currently available at YUME YUME, SSENSE, and LN-CC's online stores — may be new to the fam, but it undeniably borrows elements from its footwear relatives.

YUME YUME's Tent shoe emulates the essence of the brand's Truck mule. Meanwhile, the shoe's overlapping ruched upper kind of reminds me of the brand's Tyre sandals and its strappy crossover design.

YUME YUME is no stranger to the puffy realm, having incorporated minor inflations on models like the Love heel.

But, the Amsterdam brand's Tent model is arguably the puffiest, oversized mule I've seen yet.

To be honest, I don't think I've seen any shoe this inflated!

As a lover of all things puffy, I'm not complaining at all. The Tent Mule is a puffy-good style statement that I'm more than here for.

Fashion's proceeding mulement has been far from boring, from Marni's furry mules to Martine Rose's Nike Shox collab. There's even a New Balance 2002R mule out!

Just when I thought I'd seen just about every mule in the book, YUME YUME entered the chat with its Tent mule and said, "I'd like to have a word." And, I'm listening.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
