Yuto Horigome's Dunks Are Simply Perfect

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Like his Olympic medal, Yuto Horigome's Nike SB Dunk Lows are also gold — not literally, more so metaphorically speaking.

Official images of the Horigome's Dunk landed recently, revealing a flawless, understated take on the shoe by the Japanese skateboarder who is the first person to win a gold medal in skateboarding at the Olympics.

Smooth blueish-grey suede joins crisp white leather for the upper, complete with a buttery Swoosh and cross-feather motif embroidered on the heel.

At the same time, a slightly fuzzier chocolate brown material surfaces on the heel topped off with a pink Nike-branded heel tab for some tasteful contrast. With brown and white colorblocking appearing on the rubber sole, it kind of gave off slight Stüssy Cherry Dunk vibes.

Co-branding settled out on the insole and SB's signature puffy tongue, which wrapped up the Horigome's Dunk.

The verdict? Horigome's Dunks are a super clean take on the Dunk model, wrapped up in a visually-pleasing color palette. No notes necessary, just one big ol' chef's kiss. And judging by the several "need" comments from Nike fans, we aren't the only ones loving Horigome's Nike SB shoe.

Don't worry. The wait for Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low won't be long. The collaborative shoe is expected to release on August 16 at select skate shops. So, check in with your local skateboarding spot for stock inquiries.

There's the Nike Dunk and then the Nike SB Dunk, with the latter almost always coming with more oomph and fire schemes. This year alone, we've meet other solid spins like the BornxRaised Dunks, sink-your-teeth-in-worthy Candy Corn Dunks, pending Powerpuff Girl shoe, and Crenshaw Skate Club's history-making sneakers — all easy contenders for Dunk of the year.

Now, Horigome and his SB Dunk Lows have entered the chat and the running for the 2023 Dunk crown.

