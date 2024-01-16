Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

James Blake Turned ZEGNA's Milan Show Into a Spectacle (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

ZEGNA’s presentation on the final day of Milan Fashion Week FW24 was as much of a lesson as it was a spectacle.

The show, which was titled “In the Oasi of Cashmere”, in parts felt like a seminar in how to perfect the art of understated opulence, with splendor fabrics (namely cashmere) at the heart of a collection designed to be layered and combined in a plethora of ways. 

Secondly, and perhaps most pertinently, ZEGNA’s presentation was also a performance, one expertly soundtracked by British artist and producer James Blake.

Blake, who worked alongside ZEGNA’s Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori to shape the show’s music, created a symbiotic flow with the motifs and thoughts of the collection omnipresent throughout, which when melded together culminated in a runway more befitting of broadway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“Alessandro [Sartori] fell in love with my song Friends That Break Your Heart, so we started from there,” Blake explained to Highsnobiety following the show.

“It [the soundtrack] ended up needing a remixed version of the same sort of themes. There’s this bittersweet feeling to the song that I think, paired with the falling cashmere, paints a picture. As soon as we paired the two together, we knew it was the right thing to do.”

Blake is a self-confessed ZEGNA obsessive. Not only was he draped head-to-toe in the Italian label’s finest on his recent global tour, but when visiting the brand’s space in the days leading up to the show, Blake was taken back by the undeniable quality of the label's garments.

“I came and saw them [the clothes] in person a couple of days before the show,” recalled Blake. 

“They [the team] virtually had to ask me to leave in the end because I was walking around for so long wanting to touch everything from the collection and feel all the fabrics. Whatever ZEGNA is doing — the shit feels insane!”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“Fashion is a spectrum of different tastes,” he continued. “One thing I like about ZEGNA in particular, though, is that the clothes are always extremely unpretentious. Everything it makes feels great and looks great too.”

Since its inception, ZENGA’s Oasi lab has served as a sort of fashion playground: a place in which the brand can tirelessly explore new fabrications, develop new forms, devise forward-looking clothing solutions suited for the now. For FW24, it was all about cashmere.

From the mountain of cashmere in the center of the room to the multi melange shetland-cashmere, pure cashmere beaver, cashmere-backed plongè leather, and pure cashmere terry, the fabric has proven to be a good enough guinea pig for the season.

The clothes and fabrics, though, proved to be just one part of a mightily impressive and multifaceted ZEGNA show that, like only a few brands have managed to do, blurred the lines between entertainment and fashion.

Point is, ZEGNA’s FW24 presentation wasn’t just another presentation on another day of Milan Fashion Week, but instead it felt more like a show-stopping performance dress as well as it was soundtracked. And, most importantly, it was a bloody good one, too.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Paxon Bomber
Carhartt WIP
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Lesser God Skull Beanie
Fucking Awesome
$55
We Recommend
  • rappers real names list Desiigner lil skies wiz khalifa
    An Exhaustive, A-Z Journey Through Real Rapper Names
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Archival Footage
    The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals From Across the Internet
    • Selects
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • larping
    On the Art of the Airplane Ensemble
    • Culture
  • adidas Predator 2024.
    adidas' Predator 24 Is Like a Greatest Hits Album
    • Sneakers
  • hartcopy adidas
    Hartcopy's adidas Sneaker Is Wonderfully Simple
    • Sneakers
  • bode nike collab astro grabber 2024
    Bode x Nike Is Appropriately Retro, Down to the Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Enter PDF's Drake-Approved Paradise of Big Shoes
    • Style
  • fear of god collection 8 fw24
    Fear of God's Collection 8 Just Got Bigger
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023