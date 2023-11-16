Sign up to never miss a drop
ZEGNA Takes Luxury Leisurewear to New Heights

Words By Viviana Harris

The latest outdoor collection from Italian menswear label ZEGNA makes you immediately want to hit the slopes. Or better yet, skip the slopes and head straight to après ski. If this luxury leisurewear collection tells us one thing, it’s that you can have your cake and it too; here style isn’t compromised but enhanced by functionality. But that’s what you get when function marries opulence. 

We see knitwear that’s cozy yet passes the chalet chic test, and corduroy puffer jackets that not only keep you warm but are bold enough to make a statement when shredding down the mountain. However, the star of the show – democratically determined – is the Triple Stitch™ Vetta; a new and improved outdoor iteration of the house’s iconic Triple Stitch™ Luxury Leisurewear shoe that’s been the centerpiece of ZEGNA’s modern man.

Designed by artistic director Alessandro Satori, the new rendition is almost too pretty to trek through six feet of snow. The shoe is where the traditional craftsmanship of generations meets the necessity of modern practicality. Inspired by the mountainous trails of Oasi Zegna, a nature park in Italy’s Biella Alps, the new hybrid boot-sneaker silhouette makes hiking in style that much easier. 

In what was a two-year endeavor of research and development, the new ‘Vetta’ shoe –– named after the Italian for ‘peak’ –– features a trio of crosses inspired by the handmade stitches found on the brand’s signature tailoring. Celebrated for its lightness, softness, and flexible nature, the sneaker boasts a reinforced heel loop, enhanced cushioning, and the adventure-suited Vibram® Arctic Grip™ sole, meaning even in the most icy of conditions you’ve always got a solid grip. 

ZEGNA intends to create a modern wardrobe for a modern man, and with the timely addition of the winter-ready Triple Stitch™  they’ve completed the repertoire. Versatile in nature, the shoe confidently traverses diverse terrains – from the tamest of city expeditions for the adventure cautious to rocky test drives for adrenaline-chasing thrill-seekers – it's safe to say the Triple Stitch™ Vetta is a triple threat.

