For Her Next Trick, Zendaya Magically Appears at Coachella — And Performs!

Coachella 2023 has been a ride, to say the least. We've seen the usual bad 'fits, a few solid ones, drama with particular headliners (cough, Frank Ocean, cough), and organizers scrambling to find suitable closers.

No worries, though. Zendaya is here to save the day!

The Emmy-winning actress, who's also a musician, surprised fans on Saturday night as she appeared on-stage during Labrinth's Coachella set. "Replay" fans, where you at?

Labrinth, the musician who composes the score for Euphoria, knows how to keep the crowd pleased. Last weekend, he shocked fans when he brought out Billie Eilish.

Outfitted in a pink mini dress and thigh-high black leather boots, Zendaya performed — yes, she sang — the two's "All of Us" and "I'm Tired" songs from Euphoria's soundtracks.

Following her performance, the red carpet icon wrote in her Instagram stories, "I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night."

"Thank you to my brother [Labrinth] for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again — my heart is SO full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received."

Apparently, Zendaya's surprise Coachella performance marks the actress-musician's first live performance in seven years, per fans and sources.

And much like her appearance at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 show (she's their newest ambassador, by the way), Zendaya's moment at Coachella felt like the main event for attendees.