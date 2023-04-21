It's Official: Zendaya Is a Louis Vuitton Girlie

Zendaya is officially a Louis Vuitton girlie. The Euphoria actress, heavily rumored to be joining the LV family over the past few months, finally makes her Louis Vuitton debut in a lush campaign for luxury label's Capucines bag.

Styled by Zendaya's longtime friend (and semi-retired stylist) Law Roach, Zendaya is the latest face of the Capucines handbag, so named for the street where Louis Vuitton's first store was opened in 1854, rue Neuve-des-Capucines.

Zendaya stands tall atop Eileen Gray's Roquebrune-Cap-Martin house E-1027, situated amidst the balmy coastline of the French Riviera.

In the exquisite shots and video, the Golden Globe-winning Euphoria actress showcases both Nicolas Ghesquière's ornate Louis Vuitton womenswear designs while toting variations of the original Capucines bag and its timely micro-sized sibling, the Capucines BB, which is also making its campaign debut alongside Zendaya herself.

Zendaya first kicked up rumblings that she was joining Louis Vuitton in early 2023.

The rumors reached a fever peak once Zendaya stole the spotlight at Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show, where she posed alongside LV's new menswear director, Pharrell.

Despite the whispers heartily raging all throughout the past few months, neither Zendaya nor Louis Vuitton clarified the actress' position until the Capucines campaign debuted on April 20.

Zendaya skipped the Golden Globes and most recent Met Gala, depriving fans of her much-anticipated red carpet dominance.

However, she did appear at the 2023 NAACP awards, wearing a stunning Versace gown.

Should Zendaya make one of her typically regal appearances at the 2023 Met Gala, expect her to be wearing Louis Vuitton, of course. That may be tricky, admittedly, given that this year's Met Gala is inspired by Karl Lagerfeld but, if there's a will, there's a way.