At Louis Vuitton FW23, Zendaya Was the Main Event

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

For all the extravagance that tends to come with luxury fashion shows, Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear presentation was all in all a rather simple affair, Zendaya aside of course.

For clarity, simple isn't a bad thing, especially when you're one of the biggest fashion house's on the planet and you're also Nicolas Ghesquière presenting your latest womenswear vision inside Paris’ Musee d’Orsay, on a set designed by artist Philippe Parreno. No, simple certainly isn't a bad thing.

Ghesquière — who has now been at the helm of the maison’s womenswear for a decade — looks at simplicity from a POV of doing the small things right, and letting the clothing do the talking, despite the lavish surroundings.

That being said, in the social media-driven world we currently exist in, the actual clothing presented in a fashion show is neither here nor there nowadays, not least when Zendaya is sat front row anyway.

For an LV collection to be overshadowed by an attending 26 year old actress isn't a slight on the house or its stature, but more a sign of the changing times within fashion.

Zendaya — who recently attended the NAACP Image Awards sporting a dazzling Versace gown — arrived at LV in head-to-toe leopard print before sitting alongside fellow actress and LV ambassador Emma Stone and posing for a photograph with new Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams.

Whispers have also begun to surface that Zendaya herself is about to become the latest name added to LV's global ambassador list alongside the likes of Stone, Alicia Vikander, and Millie Bobby Brown, although at the time of writing nothing has been confirmed.

Earlier this year, LV also revealed its much-anticipated FW23 menswear collection in collaboration with KidSuper founder Colm Dillane.

Despite rumors the Brooklyn-born designer was going to join permanently, it was Pharrell who was eventually announced as Virgil Abloh's successor, with his debut collection landing in June of this year.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
