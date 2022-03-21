Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Zerocool's Giving NFTs New Life as Trading Cards

Written by Patrick McGraw in Culture

Veefriends, the expansive illustrated NFT universe created by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk (Gary Vee), was envisioned as a purely digital affair but, briefly, it entered the physical realm as part of upstart NFT-to-IRL imprint Zerocool's debut drop.

Zerocool is the latest digital-first effort of Fanatics, the sportswear conglomerate that bought Mitchell & Ness with JAY-Z. Through its Fanatics Collectibles arm, the company also issues physical trading cards.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Veefriends, meanwhile, was launched by Vaynerchuk in 2021 and features thousands of exclusively digital NFTs of "hand-sketched" quality ("quality" being subjective here).

The project's par for the course for Vaynerchuk, the perpetually online moneyhound who's preparing to launch Veecon, a conference on Web3, NFTs, and digital culture, in Summer 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The relationship between NFTs and trading cards is clear: the ways that cards are minted, verified, and auctioned off, is a comparable device for explaining how NFTs function. Plus, just like NFTs, they often turn extraordinary profit due to perceived rarity and shocking demand.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Zerocool's Veefriends set comprises 268 unique physical trading cards, each printed with one of the NFT collection's characters. These cards, some of Vee's personal sketches, and a couple signed designs, were randomly packaged and sold as a limited edition of 250 cases (each case contains 40 cards).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Juicy Jaguar" might be a tough sell for your significant other but it didn't stop the feverish bidding, which ended at $2,150 per case.

Sounds crazy but these are NFT collectors we're talking about here.

NFT-themed trading cards are basically just taking two highly covetable, monetizable assets and fusing them into one resellable package.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Art be damned, there's money to be made.

And Veefriends was only the beginning. Zerocool's already onto the next thing: limited edition trading cards that dropped alongside CLOT's Nike Dunk "Flux."

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Our LegacyLeather Key Holder Black
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyDrape Tech Trunks Dark Navy
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyHeusen Shirt Light Blue/Olive Summer Check
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The New Balance Sneaker Reheating Its Retro Runner Nachos
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • Trail Tested, City Approved: Brooks Brings New Life to the Cascadia Legacy
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now