CLOT Goes Full Metal Jacket on the Nike "FLUX DUNK"

This story was updated on March 9, 2022

Brand: CLOT x Nike

Model: FLUX DUNK

Release Date: March 18

Price: $150

Buy: Online at JUICE

Editor's Notes: By now, you've heard it time and time again – the Nike Dunk Low was a dominant force within the 2021 sneaker release schedule, to a mixed reception.

The revival of era-defining silhouettes through a high frequency of drops is nothing new at the Swoosh; we've witnessed it countless times, more recently with the Air Max Plus III and a full range of Shox sneakers.

When the time of the Dunk came, Nike pulled out all the stops, giving resellers a new weapon of choice. As we drew nearer to the end of the year, it looked as if this pace would slow, making way for more Dunk Highs, and opening a path for the Air Max 1 to experience a renaissance.

Though many a Low remains near the horizon - "Vintage Green," for example – it looks like the Dunk High is due more than just a series of two-tone palette swaps.

Following images that originally surfaced via Instagram, long-time Nike collaborators, CLOT, have shared official images and details surrounding the metallic Dunk High – dubbed the FLUX DUNK.

Unmissable is certainly a fitting word to describe the upcoming collaboration, which dresses the entirety of the Dunk's upper in a striking metallic silver finish, which is equally as mesmerizing as it is majestic.

Playing with fabrication and texture are keystones of CLOT's aesthetic, which in the past has been drawn from ancient Chinese tradition.

Discussing the sneaker's Yin-Yang inspiration, CLOT founder and Creative Director Edison Chen said: “The original concept was infusing a Yin and Yang philosophy of black and white. It’s predominantly silver right now, but actually, the ends of the spectrum are white and black, and the mixture of those in the middle is what causes this chrome-like silver effect on the shoe,

I have always had this fascination with lenticular since I was a child. When we started approaching the design, I thought about a shoe that would change and would catch your eye even if you’re standing across the street. The shoe, at every angle you move, gives you a different feel. The simplicity of the colorway and the subtleness give a very contemporary view of what a shoe might look like in the future.”

Releasing alongside the FLUX DUNK is an exclusive collectible card collection – each pair will come with one random card, and scattered amongst them are two special versions autographed by Edison Chen.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week,