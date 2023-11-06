Blunts, Bottega, & Beyoncé: The Recipe for a Great 2 Chainz 'Fit

2 Chainz is one cool guy, and he knows it. While hitting up Travis Scott's concert afterparty in LA, 2 Chainz casually rolled up in an outfit, maintaining a healthy balance of Bs. Bs? Yes, a blunt, Bottega, and Beyoncé.

The man formerly known as Tity Boi pulled up in an oversized spotted fur coat, which was apparently Bottega Veneta (though it looks similar to Bluemarble's Fall 2023 piece).

Alongside his fluffy outerwear piece, 2 Chainz wore some shimmery distressed pants, leather woven shoes (probably Bottega), some red-tinted sunglasses, and a stack of chains (looks like three...darn).

Backgrid

In one hand, he held his pink man-bag. In the other, he had his joint, which he puffed on occasionally as the cameras flicked away. It kind of made the moment even more cooler. Then again, like I said, 2 Chainz is just a cool guy, period.

The best part about his 'fit was probably the t-shirt layered under the coat: a black graphic Renaissance tee from Beyoncé's since-ended tour.

2 Chainz could've worn any tee, including Travis Scott's tour merch (Utopia who?). But, no, he chose a $40 Renaissance tour t-shirt from Amazon, dedicated to Beyoncé's most stylish tour yet (I'm still not over the Rick Owens boots).

I get it, 2 Chainz. I, too, am still mentally on the Renaissance tour.

2 Chainz is an all-around gem. He's given us several hits on top of iconic lines (If I die, bury me inside the Louis store). On top of him being pretty hilarious, he's been known to get a 'fit off here and there, last night being one of those moments.

In the spirit of all the maths (girl math, boy math, etc.), here's a little musician math for you: 2 Chainz, 1 cool 'fit.