Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Blunts, Bottega, & Beyoncé: The Recipe for a Great 2 Chainz 'Fit

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

2 Chainz is one cool guy, and he knows it. While hitting up Travis Scott's concert afterparty in LA, 2 Chainz casually rolled up in an outfit, maintaining a healthy balance of Bs. Bs? Yes, a blunt, Bottega, and Beyoncé.

The man formerly known as Tity Boi pulled up in an oversized spotted fur coat, which was apparently Bottega Veneta (though it looks similar to Bluemarble's Fall 2023 piece).

Alongside his fluffy outerwear piece, 2 Chainz wore some shimmery distressed pants, leather woven shoes (probably Bottega), some red-tinted sunglasses, and a stack of chains (looks like three...darn).

In one hand, he held his pink man-bag. In the other, he had his joint, which he puffed on occasionally as the cameras flicked away. It kind of made the moment even more cooler. Then again, like I said, 2 Chainz is just a cool guy, period.

The best part about his 'fit was probably the t-shirt layered under the coat: a black graphic Renaissance tee from Beyoncé's since-ended tour.

2 Chainz could've worn any tee, including Travis Scott's tour merch (Utopia who?). But, no, he chose a $40 Renaissance tour t-shirt from Amazon, dedicated to Beyoncé's most stylish tour yet (I'm still not over the Rick Owens boots).

I get it, 2 Chainz. I, too, am still mentally on the Renaissance tour.

2 Chainz is an all-around gem. He's given us several hits on top of iconic lines (If I die, bury me inside the Louis store). On top of him being pretty hilarious, he's been known to get a 'fit off here and there, last night being one of those moments.

In the spirit of all the maths (girl math, boy math, etc.), here's a little musician math for you: 2 Chainz, 1 cool 'fit.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610TP
New Balance
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Logo Hoodie
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Tanker Clip Shoulder Bag
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$255
We Recommend
  • long coats trench coats
    The Longer The Coat, The Better Prepared For Cold Weather
    • Style
  • chore coats workwear jackets
    The Chore Coat is Where Workwear Peaks
    • Style
  • loewe drain
    Loewe Made the Best Coat of the Season, Let That Sink in
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Ashes to Slay: This Coat Is Made Out of Pre-Smoked Cigarettes
    • Style
  • fear of god x birkenstock
    Round 2 of Fear of God x Birkenstock Has Landed
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • 2 chaiz fur coat outfit
    Blunts, Bottega, & Beyoncé: The Recipe for a Great 2 Chainz 'Fit
    • Style
  • Models wear ASICS' GEL-Kahana 8 fast lace slip-on dad sneakers
    Finally, ASICS Is Making Slip-On Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Princess Diana seen in 1997 wearing a green Philadelphia Eagles jacket
    Princess Diana Made This Eagles Jacket the Stuff of Dreams — Until Now
    • Style
  • Dior Baby Perfume Fragrance Bonne Étoile
    Francis Kurkdjian Brings Back Dior's Baby Perfume
    • Beauty
  • travis scott jumpman jack brown black
    Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Emerges in Yet *Another* New Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear BLESS clothing in a Supreme lookbook
    What Is BLESS, Supreme's Next Big Collaborator?
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023