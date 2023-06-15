24 Kilates & Kickxotic Go Custom Crazy on the New Balance 990v3

Retailers offering a fresh serving of customs isn't a regular occurrence – if at all. Typically, custom sneakers are reserved for sale on third-party markets, such as directly from a customizer or designer, given that they're not an "official product." In the case of 24 Kilates and Kickxotic, however, the standard has been flipped on its head.

Many retailers, however, such as 24 Kilates, have been so deeply rooted in the culture for several years that they possess a unique understanding of not only what makes consumers tick and what has been successful in the past, but an innate understanding of cultural moments in sneaker history, too.

Coming together to explore and highlight a key moment within the lifeline of New Balance, 24 Kilates and Kickxotic have knocked heads to deliver a special edition New Balance 990v3, which is limited to a mere 24 pairs. Naturally, of course.

Joining forces to commemorate the 15th Anniversary of the iconic New Balance 1700 "Gaudi" collaboration, the duo have cherry-picked designed details to create something fresh and desirable on the profile of the 990v3.

To achieve the sneaker's final look, Kickxotic has drawn inspiration from the genius of renowned architect Antoni Gaudi, utilizing skilled craftsmanship to meticulously recreate Gaudi's signature colorful glass tile mosaics on premium Italian calf leather, resulting in a burst of color that serves as a rich contrast to the Italian nubuck and suede panels.

The 24 Kilates X Kickxotic New Balance 990v3 "Gaudi" will be restricted to 24 pairs, with further release details to be revealed within the next few weeks.