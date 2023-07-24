Victoria Monét x Tres Generaciones Cheer To 50

This isn’t the first celebrity-endorsed tequila to drop this summer, but when Victoria Monét enters the chat, we tune in.

The Grammy-nominated artist is the latest to co-sign Tres Generaciones — just in time for the brand’s 50th anniversary.

As a premium tequila that honors perseverance and community above all else, Tres Generaciones chose to shake things up with a natural extension of the same fundamentals in which its brand was founded.

Introducing the release of ‘GENERACIONES,’ the tequila brand has created a space for select talent to express their journeys towards recognizing their dreams.

Leading the charge, Monét shares her own story of resolve in ‘GENERACIONES,’ under the multi-hyphenated title of “Grammy-nominated, Tequila Lover, Mother.”

During her journey through the music business, Monét reflected on how she was once too nervous to sing in front of others but has since been able to stand on her “10,000 plus hours” of writing experience to get where she is now. She shares, “Music is something that I live and breathe and really love. I just don't see an option of not doing it.”

Tres Generaciones shares an equal level of passion for tequila making. Founded in 1973, the tequila brand has followed the craft and wisdom from long-held family tradition since its inception to champion the art of tequila. Refusing to settle for less, Tres Generaciones and its latest celebratory pursuit echoes the spirit of the brand’s heritage mantra, “Fail Twice, Get Up Tres.”

