How to Make Crocs Clogs Better? Give Them Square Toes

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The Crocs clog is a classic. It's even in the name, the Classic Clog. Over the years, we've seen the slip-on shoe updated with a particular ogre's unmistakable features and even a platform heel, only upping Crocs' cool factor in the streets.

Now, Crocs' beloved foam shoe is going square.

No, I'm not talking about a collaborative Spongbebob clog. However, there are whispers that the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea is due for a Croc.

Instead, Crocs' famous shoe got a square makeover. Its name is the Crocs Blunt Toe clog.

The spirit of the Classic clog is still very much in the room with us, as you can tell by the breezy ventilation holes and other hints of the standard look. For the Blunt Toe, however, Crocs ditches the back strap and throws in a new rectangular sole (square toe box, too).

It's almost like a closed-toe (and squarer) version of the chunky Crush sandal.

The Crocs Blunt Toe borrows its look from the geta, traditional Japanese footwear resembling platformed flip-flops. The geta is quite familiar with landing on mood boards, having inspired other great shoes of today like YUME YUME's Japan-meets-Amsterdam shoes. Add Crocs to the list as well.

Crocs Blunt Toe clogs arrive in two simple colorways: black and off-white. These rotation-ready hues wrap this new edgy foam design, resulting in another intriguing shoe by the American brand.

As of late, there's been two sides to Crocs: its fun collaborations and stylish in-house shoes. There's no doubt that Crocs' team-ups have been amazing. I mean, Patrick Star clogs? Pretty iconic.

But Crocs' in-line footwear has been particularly fascinating. With its general footwear offering, Crocs continues to move the needle with cool, modern designs and innovative features, evidenced by the Echo series and its trail-ready models.

Crocs' shoes are, in turn, just as exciting alone as they are with a collaborator's input.

With impressive drops like the Crocs Blunt Toe and Geometric clog in the bag, Crocs' 2024 is already off to a crazy-good start.

If you're in the market for square-toed Crocs, the Crocs Blunt Toe is set to drop exclusively on atmos' website and at select atmos stores on February 16.

