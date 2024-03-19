Sign up to never miss a drop
Meet Crocs' New Foam-tastically Chunky Sneaker

in Sneakers

We're still patiently awaiting the arrival of the Crocs' gooey-like Juniper sneaker. But guess what? The clog brand has more sneakers where that came from.

Meet the Crocs Nova Trek.

Crocs Nova Trek is hard to ignore, resembling a cross between adidas adiFOM sneakers and FILA's once-everywhere Disruptor shoes. But again, the sneaker above is all Crocs.

Crocs' chunky foam sneaker boasts this distinct outer shell finished with swirls and air holes (it's the Crocs way!). The Crocs logo also appears in tonal styles, subtly reminding you of the American shoe label's presence.

The foam top layer is complete with pull tabs for easy on-off movement. Underneath the smooth overlay, the Crocs Nova Trek sneaker presents an athletic-focused material that looks like a cushy, breathable swaddle for your feet.

Classic shoelaces weave in and out over a meshy tongue. Finally, the Crocs sneaker's thick, molded bottom teases some potential grip, speaking to the model's trek-readiness.

So far, the Crocs Nova Trek sneaker arrives in two calm colorways: off-white/green and a greyish green/white, both of which release on March 27 at atmos Japan.

There's still no word on when or if the Crocs Nova Trek sneakers will land at Crocs any time soon. But the foam shoe certainly joins Crocs' other recent sneaker advances, including the Echo Storm shoe and, of course, the highly-anticipated Juniper sneaker.

Watch out, sneaker brands. Crocs is coming and it's serious about its shoe game.

