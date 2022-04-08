Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A-COLD-WALL* Packs Its SS22 Uniform With Bright Hues & Elevated Functionality

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
A-COLD-WALL*
1 / 23

In June 2021, A-COLD-WALL* debuted its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, updating its traditional garments with a splash of color perfect for the warmer months. Now with the collection hitting shops, we can get a closer look at what the brand has been cooking up for this season.

"Motion. Form. Oscillate. Converge" are the four words that guided the Samuel Ross-led brand's SS22 collection, as garments follow experimental concepts matched with ACW*'s elevated functionality and a vivid color palette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Bright neon orange, green, and yellow emphasize the collection's unusual proportions and conceptual shapes. On the other hand, the neutral grey, olive green, black, and cream stepped in to accentuate ACW*'s signature refined utility and high-quality hardware.

Shop Our Selection

Image on Highsnobiety
A-COLD-WALL*
Gradient Merino Crewneck
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
A-COLD-WALL*
Natant Nylon Short
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
A-COLD-WALL*
Essential Logo T-Shirt
$150

It's hard to keep your eyes off the London-based label's SS22 collaborations, revealing ROA hiking boots in four tasteful colorways and "tailored weather protection" (and perfection) by Mackintosh. Also, RETROSUPERFUTURE offers some uber-cool marble sunglasses, awaiting styling with your ACW* uniform.

From logo t-shirts and shorts to knit sweaters and jacket replacement-worthy overshirts, A-COLD-WALL* SS22 is the ultimate transitional pack, filled with essential seasonal styles that'll carry you from Spring to Summer comfortably and in style.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Our Selection

Image on Highsnobiety
A-COLD-WALL*
Corrosion Western Jacket
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
A-COLD-WALL*
Solarized Mondrian T-Shir
$189
Image on Highsnobiety
A-COLD-WALL*
Grasmoor Storm Jacket
$540

Oversized logos, gradient color patterns, and abstract graphics grace casual wardrobe essentials, adding that contemporary flair while maintaining a disruptive streetwear feel.

Spring is fast approaching, with summer sneaking up right behind. If function and style are your things, your SS22 uniform has ACW* written all over it (or subtly printed on its diamond emblem).

The brand's SS22 collection is now available at A-COLD-WALL*'s online store and at the Highsnobiety Shop. You can also get ahead on your FW22 wardrobe planning with A-COLD-WALL*'s FW22 lookbook.

Scroll down to shop A-COLD-WALL* SS22

Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Gradient Logo T-Shirt Bone
$245.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Grasmoor Storm Jacket Black
$490.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Solarized Mondrian T-Shirt Black
$285.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Essential Logo Hoodie Bone
$325.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Trellick Nylon Zip Overshirt Mid Grey
$440.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Corrosion Western Jacket Bone
$490.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Natant Nylon Short Rich Orange
$190.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Essential Logo T-Shirt Black
$135.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Gradient Merino Crewneck Bone
$490.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
A-Cold-Wall*Typographic Ripstop Lanyard Black
$150.00
Sold Out

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The New Balenciaga Is Gonna Look a Lot Like the Old (As In, Really Old) Balenciaga
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • Get Skool’d: Vans (Re)Designs A Classic For Today
  • A Simple Guide On The Only Jackets You Need For Fall 2025
What To Read Next
  • How a Basic Alarm Clock Became Fashionable
  • After the Lamborghini of Trail Shoes Comes the Lamborghini of Slides
  • An Artisan Umbrella for Yohji Yamamoto
  • New Balance’s "Sweet Caramel" Dad Shoe Is a Snack
  • The Freshest Clothes Are Also the Grimiest
  • 3D-Printed Air Maxes Are Real & They're Coming Soon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now