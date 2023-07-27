Craving Corduroy? A Kind of Guise FW23 Has You Covered

The first installment of A Kind of Guise’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection is one for the corduroy curious, that’s for sure.

Titled “Huldufólk,” a name for elves in Icelandic and Faroese folklore, the extensive offering from the Munich-based label draws inspiration from the vivid and raw landscapes of Iceland, a country so fascinating that it also served as a muse for the color palette, materials, and textures.

From Colombia, Georgia and the highways of North America, AKOG has journeyed every inch of this planet for its campaigns, all the while absorbing the lifestyles it's experiencing and translating them into its collections.

This first drop, which tends to be one of many, delivers a slew of denim, distinctive knitwear, and tailoring, plus a stand-out hand-painted silk shirt.

As you might have guessed, corduroy plays a major this season. In particular a new type of textured corduroy is realized across suiting and overshirts, while other shirting appears in various forms from washed denim with a contrasting corduroy collar, to soft cotton with an irregular chenille yarn weave.

On the heavier side, more corduroy lands on shirts with printed paisley patterns and, a particular favorite of mine, delicate yellow speckles.

In-house designs come as a premium cotton-silk blend with textured yellow stripes, as well as the watercolor print “Last Flower Standing,” a design that came from a collaboration with Berlin-based artist Jonathan Nicklaus.

This A Kind of Guise installment is the first of many this season is extensive to say the least, but you know what: it’s only just getting started.