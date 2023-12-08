Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

'Tis The Season For A Kind of Guise!

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

A Kind of Guise rarely disappoints. In fact, the German label is yet to leave me feeling short-changed whenever I’ve purchased something from one of its exceptional collections.

That is, my friends, the definition of consistently: a brand that delivers, no matter the time of the year or the occasion. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A Kind of Guise’s new Holiday collection, though, is one of its finest, a collection curated to embrace the spirit of the season while ensuring comfort throughout your celebrations. Think cozy evenings, joyful celebrations, and plenty of menswear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Standouts include the Hruni pullover and beanies, which are hand-knitted and take hours of meticulous knitting. Then there’s the Derbin Shirt, which features a captivating brown paisley jacquard design with fringed outlines, and the Dullu Shirt and its checkered pattern with a three-dimensional, fuzzy surface.

It’s winter, so outerwear also makes an appearance in two mid- and short-length coat styles: the Huari and Kapa Mac. On the other hand, for moments that call for refined comfort indoors, AKOG’s Deconstructed Peak Blazer is the perfect choice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Then there’s knitwear. Oh, is there knitwear! From the cozy Danilo Polo in soft lambswool to the Per Knit Polo crafted from a responsible wool blend, AKOG knitwear is comfort personified.

Elsewhere there’s AKOG’s balaklava that takes inspiration from traditional Icelandic knitwear patterns, a minimalistic version that wraps you in warmth from head to chin, perfect for embracing the crisp wintery days.

We Recommend
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2022-23 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Stone Island Thermo-Sensitive Jacket
    An All-Out Guide to Holiday Gifting
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • german clothing brands
    22 German Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival
    Yeah... Travis Scott's Discography is Pretty Damn Impressive
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hate Shorts? We've Got Summer Pants For You
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nocta nike fleece 8000 peaks collection
    NOCTA x Nike's New Fleece Is Actually Season-Appropriate
    • Style
  • sacai nike vaporwaffle new colorways
    Dear sacai x Nike Stans, Your Faves Have New Heat in the Vault
    • Sneakers
  • A Kind of Guise Fall/Winter 2023.
    'Tis The Season For A Kind of Guise!
    • Style
  • adifom stan smith mules in aqua
    Adifom Stan Smith Mules in Six Colorways
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
  • Marc Jacobs Tote Bag
    Fall/Winter 2023 Updates of the Marc Jacobs Tote Are Here
    • Accessories
  • ten c
    Ten c’s FW23 Collection Faces the Elements
    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023