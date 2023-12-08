'Tis The Season For A Kind of Guise!

A Kind of Guise rarely disappoints. In fact, the German label is yet to leave me feeling short-changed whenever I’ve purchased something from one of its exceptional collections.

That is, my friends, the definition of consistently: a brand that delivers, no matter the time of the year or the occasion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A Kind of Guise’s new Holiday collection, though, is one of its finest, a collection curated to embrace the spirit of the season while ensuring comfort throughout your celebrations. Think cozy evenings, joyful celebrations, and plenty of menswear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Standouts include the Hruni pullover and beanies, which are hand-knitted and take hours of meticulous knitting. Then there’s the Derbin Shirt, which features a captivating brown paisley jacquard design with fringed outlines, and the Dullu Shirt and its checkered pattern with a three-dimensional, fuzzy surface.

It’s winter, so outerwear also makes an appearance in two mid- and short-length coat styles: the Huari and Kapa Mac. On the other hand, for moments that call for refined comfort indoors, AKOG’s Deconstructed Peak Blazer is the perfect choice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Then there’s knitwear. Oh, is there knitwear! From the cozy Danilo Polo in soft lambswool to the Per Knit Polo crafted from a responsible wool blend, AKOG knitwear is comfort personified.

Elsewhere there’s AKOG’s balaklava that takes inspiration from traditional Icelandic knitwear patterns, a minimalistic version that wraps you in warmth from head to chin, perfect for embracing the crisp wintery days.