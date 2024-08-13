Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Ma Maniére's Incredibly Luxe Jordan Sneakers Are Swoosh History

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

For A Ma Maniere's milestone 10th birthday, James Whitner's brand decided to smash records with one of the biggest Nike collabs since Virgil Abloh's "The Ten" collection. Following a teaser revealed earlier this week, A Ma Maniére officially unveiled its "While You Were Sleeping" lineup, starring the brand's highly-anticipated Air Jordan 3 sneaker. Finally.

Since late 2023, A Ma Maniére's Jordan 3 sneaker has made its way around the internet, going from pure murmurs to detailed leaks at the latest luxurious spin.

True to the label's high-fashion taste, the Jordan 3 sneaker boasts crisp leather and lush suede throughout the upper. At the same time, those silky quilted interiors, carried over from the brand's previous Jordan sneakers, once again inform the lining.

Plenty of other neat A Ma Maniére touches are sprinkled into the sneaker, including inspirational "Work Harder" messages on the shoelace aglets and quiet branding moments on the tongue and insoles.

Finally, the Jordan sneaker gets doused in the brand's signature palette: rich colorblocking featuring "Violet Ore" hues plus grey, cream, and black accents.

A Ma Maniére's Jordan 3 sneaker embarks on the "While You Were Sleeping" journey, which includes a short film featuring industry tastemakers and Nike family members like Union's Chris Gibbs, Nina Chanel Abney, and Awake NY's Angelo Baque.

With this special circle of creatives, the movie speaks to the art of connection and storytelling, elements key to not only their brand DNA but A Ma Maniere's too. In a press statement, Whitner says, "You are all part of our history, these are a testament to our shared commitment to excellence, and this story is for you.”

A Ma Maniére's Jordan 3 sneaker will officially kick off the party on August 20, dropping exclusively on the brand's website. In addition to premium clothes options, A Ma Maniére's "While You Were Sleeping" collection will deliver a Jordan 4, Jordan 39, Air Force 1 Low, that Air Max 95, and Converse Weapon Low sneaker later down the road.

A collection featuring sneakers from all of Nike's brands may sound unheard of to some. A Ma Maniére marks the second time in Swoosh history to do so. Virgil Abloh was the first with his extremely coveted "The Ten" collection.

For the brand's 10th, the brand quite literally went for its own "The Ten" moment.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
