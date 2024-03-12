A Ma Maniére's Grassy Green Jordan Sneakers Are Spring-Ready

When it comes to A Ma Maniére's Jordan sneakers, the brand continuously proves the beauty is in the details. The colorways are quite gorgeous, too. Up close with the A Ma Maniére's sneakers, we're often met with impressive features like a luxury lining or a reimagined Jordan signature.
A Ma Maniére's latest Jordan Air Ship sneaker collaboration sees the brand hone in on its specialty with a project aptly titled "Obsess the Details."
In the latest story from the A Ma Maniére x Jordan Brand book, the pair explore the "constant pursuit of perfection through repetition." In a statement, A Ma Maniére explains, "Mastering one's craft requires more than mere execution — it's the ability to effortlessly apply and replicate the finest of details which form the beauty, joy and foundation that allow for excellence to shine through brightest."
A Ma Maniére's "Obsess the Details" video celebrates Washington D.C. and its Black arts community. The A Ma Maniére's visual even enlists the city's artists like Bobby Carter, Keem Hughley, and Jimmie Drummond, celebrating their crafts while laced up in the label's newest Air Ship sneakers, of course.
A Ma Maniére's Jordan Air Ship sneakers are another detail in themselves — one certainly worth obsessing over. The collaborative sneaker receives a white premium leather foundation, joined by a fuzzy green collar and Swoosh that look like they're sprouting grass (perfect timing — spring is around the corner).
The A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship "White/Green" is finished with clever branding moments, including a subtle A Ma Maniére "A" on the back collar.
The A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship sneakers are scheduled to land on March 22 on A Ma Maniére's website. Along with the sneakers, expect a spring-worthy apparel offering in shades of pine green, beige, and white. Expect clothing pieces like a varsity jacket, French terry hoodies, tees, and diamond basketball shorts to be up for grabs.
A Ma Maniére's third Air Ship collaboration is undoubtedly the perfect spring treat for fans. And the brand has plenty more on its sneaker menu for 2024, it seems.