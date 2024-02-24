Sign up to never miss a drop
Awake NY's Jordan Sneaker Is Ready for Landing

in Sneakers

Awake NY's first Jordan sneaker is ready for landing. Translation: the brand's Jordan Air Ship collaboration finally has a release date.

Awake NY casually teased its Jordan Air Ship sneakers in 2023, dangling them from the ceiling while opening its Lower East Side storefront.

The Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship arrives with crisp white leather uppers, topped with bold accenting colors and, of course, Awake NY details.

One standout feature of the collaborative Air Ship sneaker is its bright red snakeskin collar. It's quite the luxurious touch, that's for sure. But what's more interesting is its Wings stamp, known to grace the Air Jordan 1, not the Air Ship sneaker. Nonetheless, the Jordan emblem looks quite good on Awake NY's pairs.

Awake NY's Jordan Air Ship has plenty of branding moments, including a nice silver Jumpman hangtag attached to the laces. Awake NY and Nike mark their spots on the reptilian ankle and tongue, while Awake NY's signature "A" motif gets faintly stitched on the toe box.

The Air Ship sneaker also boasts an intentionally yellowed sole, rounding off the sneaker with some vintage flair.

In the end, the Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship offers just enough simplicity and pop, true to the brand's in-line designs loved by its community (Rihanna included).

Oh, and there will also be Awake NY x Jordan apparel, including a collaborative varsity jacket, paint-splattered plaid shirt, sweatshirt, and basketball shorts.

Awake NY has delivered small spoonfuls of its Jordan collaboration for a while now, from quiet reveals of the collaborative clothes to mere snippets of the Air Ship sneaker. Now, the time has come.

For the fans wondering, Awake NY's Jordan Air Ship sneakers and clothes are expected to drop on March 9 on Awake NY's website and in-store at Awake NY's Lower East Side space.

It's worth mentioning that Awake NY's Jordan Air Ship also comes in a blue colorway, as seen during the initial reveal in 2023. However, the second pair doesn't appear to be a part of the March drop.

That could mean a second batch of Awake NY x Jordan will arrive later in 2024, including the blue Air Ship sneakers. Hopefully, this turns out to be true. After all, the more, the merrier (and more Awake-r).

Image on Highsnobiety
