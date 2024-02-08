AC Milan's New Fourth Kit Is a PLEASURE(S) On the Eyes

Although AC Milan’s 2023/24 season might not be going entirely to plan so far (the Rossoneri currently sits third in Serie A, eight points shy of first-placed Inter), the Italian club’s jerseys are perhaps worthy of much greater heights, not least its recently-revealed fourth kit designed by LA-based streetwear label, PLEASURES.

Founded by Alex James in 2015, PLEASURES is one of the most instantly recognizable brands in the world of streetwear thanks to its rock-inspired, and often extremely controversial, aesthetic.

Now, alongside AC Milan, one of football’s most decorated clubs, PLEASURES is bringing its streetwear knack to the Scudetto with two jerseys (pristine and black) designed to “reflect the ever-evolving Milanese lifestyle.”

Although both kits are objectively nice to look at — note the PUMA x PLEASURES co-branding on the left breast and the neat little collar in particular — they’re also very much fit for purpose.

Each jersey boasts the usual cutting-edge technology we’ve come to expect of a sportswear label like PUMA: the ULTRAWEAVE fabric, a structured four-way stretch design that reduces weight and friction, and dryCELL tech.

For the first time in the club’s history, the two distinct iterations of the fourth kit will be used in separate games.

The first at home against Napoli on 11 February, where the players will don the black version and the goalkeeper the pristine version.

Then on 18 February, in an away game against Monza, this will be reversed.

As I say, AC Milan might not be quite where they want to be in the Serie A table and, quite frankly, they probably won’t be this season.

But if there’s one consolation they can take from the entire campaign, it’s that they’re going to look good regardless.