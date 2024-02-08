Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

AC Milan's New Fourth Kit Is a PLEASURE(S) On the Eyes

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Although AC Milan’s 2023/24 season might not be going entirely to plan so far (the Rossoneri currently sits third in Serie A, eight points shy of first-placed Inter), the Italian club’s jerseys are perhaps worthy of much greater heights, not least its recently-revealed fourth kit designed by LA-based streetwear label, PLEASURES.

Founded by Alex James in 2015, PLEASURES is one of the most instantly recognizable brands in the world of streetwear thanks to its rock-inspired, and often extremely controversial, aesthetic.

Now, alongside AC Milan, one of football’s most decorated clubs, PLEASURES is bringing its streetwear knack to the Scudetto with two jerseys (pristine and black) designed to “reflect the ever-evolving Milanese lifestyle.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Although both kits are objectively nice to look at — note the PUMA x PLEASURES co-branding on the left breast and the neat little collar in particular — they’re also very much fit for purpose.

Each jersey boasts the usual cutting-edge technology we’ve come to expect of a sportswear label like PUMA: the ULTRAWEAVE fabric, a structured four-way stretch design that reduces weight and friction, and dryCELL tech.

For the first time in the club’s history, the two distinct iterations of the fourth kit will be used in separate games.

The first at home against Napoli on 11 February, where the players will don the black version and the goalkeeper the pristine version.

Then on 18 February, in an away game against Monza, this will be reversed.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As I say, AC Milan might not be quite where they want to be in the Serie A table and, quite frankly, they probably won’t be this season.

But if there’s one consolation they can take from the entire campaign, it’s that they’re going to look good regardless.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Pulled Neck P
Martine Rose
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Sil Waist Bag
and wander
$175
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • hiking boots
    Take a Hike: 10 Boots For Going Off Road
    • Style
  • Vetements Hoodie
    Our Favorite Graphic Hoodies for Every Budget
    • Selects
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • best bookshops in london
    Where To Hunt for Rare Books in London
    • Design
  • Louis Vuitton
    Chequebooks Out: Pharrell's Second LV Drop Is Here
    • Style
  • AC Milan x PLEASURES x PUMA
    AC Milan's New Fourth Kit Is a PLEASURE(S) On the Eyes
    • Style
  • Memphy HX34
    Meet Fashion's New It-Girl: The Stylish DJ Memphy
    • Culture
  • Hiking Patrol FW24.
    Hiking Patrol's Label Is Unapologetically Quiet Outdoor
    • Style
  • Pharrell Williams' Doodles NFT
    If Anyone Can Bring NFT Merch Back, It's Pharrell. But Can He?
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024