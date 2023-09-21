Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

AC Milan's Suave Off-White™ Chronicles Continue

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

When AC Milan debuted its Off-White™ Uniforms Collection against Chelsea in last season’s Champions League, it proved to be the start of a very fruitful and stylish relationship.

The collection comprised varsity jackets reminiscent of Off-White™ founder Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton outerwear and a selection of quintessentially Italian suiting, of course. 

Now though, as AC Milan embarks on its second consecutive year in European’s elite competition (one that began with a hard-fought goalless draw against Newcastle United), the Rossoneri presents its second off-pitch Uniforms Collection alongside Off-White™, one which again scrambles traditional football and sports motifs with the streetwear imprint's subcultural influences.

The result? A field jacket and matching pants subverted by patch pockets on the chest; statement tags, including one attached to the sleeve declaring the player’s uniform number; and an Off-White™ logo that takes the place of a pocket square.

There’s also room for an all-black suit in the form of a classic double-breasted jacket that’s been combined with matching pants in the same relaxed style.

As if that wasn’t enough, this season also sees the introduction of a slew of complementary accessories like a rolling transparent pvc suitcase, a black quilted leather backpack and hand pouch, gray sneakers, and black slingback kitten heels.

Of course, AC Milan’s ongoing Off-White™ partnership is just the latest in an ever-growing list of football-fashion crossovers like Jordan x PSG and Juventus x Loro Piana.

That being said, while the lines between the sport and fashion continue to blur, there still needs to be a certain level of quality with each release. And as expected, AC Milan and Off-White™’s latest collection most certainly meets it.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Shop Our Favorite Off-White™ Sneakers of the Season
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Level Up Your Outerwear with these Varsity Gems
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Luggage Options Are an Airport Flex
    • Style
  • best sunglasses
    14 Pairs of Sunglasses to Get You Through Summer
    • Accessories
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    How to Get Fits Off in Wedding Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • AC Milan x Off-White
    AC Milan's Suave Off-White™ Chronicles Continue
    • Style
  • rachel-sennott
    Rachel Sennott: Sad, Horny, Complex, Relatable
    • Culture
  • Raf Simons / Fred Perry
    Raf Simons’ Final Fred Perry Collection Is the End of an Era
    • Style
  • Salomon Sportstyle Odyssey ELMT
    Salomon’s Chonky New Trail Shoes Are Actually Chic AF
    • Sneakers
  • chore coats workwear jackets
    The Chore Coat is Where Workwear Peaks
    • Style
  • Nike x Tom Sachs
    And Just Like That, Tom Sachs & Nike Are Back!
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023