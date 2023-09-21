AC Milan's Suave Off-White™ Chronicles Continue

When AC Milan debuted its Off-White™ Uniforms Collection against Chelsea in last season’s Champions League, it proved to be the start of a very fruitful and stylish relationship.

The collection comprised varsity jackets reminiscent of Off-White™ founder Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton outerwear and a selection of quintessentially Italian suiting, of course.

Now though, as AC Milan embarks on its second consecutive year in European’s elite competition (one that began with a hard-fought goalless draw against Newcastle United), the Rossoneri presents its second off-pitch Uniforms Collection alongside Off-White™, one which again scrambles traditional football and sports motifs with the streetwear imprint's subcultural influences.

The result? A field jacket and matching pants subverted by patch pockets on the chest; statement tags, including one attached to the sleeve declaring the player’s uniform number; and an Off-White™ logo that takes the place of a pocket square.

There’s also room for an all-black suit in the form of a classic double-breasted jacket that’s been combined with matching pants in the same relaxed style.

As if that wasn’t enough, this season also sees the introduction of a slew of complementary accessories like a rolling transparent pvc suitcase, a black quilted leather backpack and hand pouch, gray sneakers, and black slingback kitten heels.

Of course, AC Milan’s ongoing Off-White™ partnership is just the latest in an ever-growing list of football-fashion crossovers like Jordan x PSG and Juventus x Loro Piana.

That being said, while the lines between the sport and fashion continue to blur, there still needs to be a certain level of quality with each release. And as expected, AC Milan and Off-White™’s latest collection most certainly meets it.