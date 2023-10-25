EXCLUSIVE: FENTY & PUMA’s Avanti Sneaker Is Fit For Royalty

“Superstar” is a word that doesn’t quite cut it when describing Rihanna, but “icon” does. Her influence has surpassed her music over the past decade as she’s become a household name across beauty and fashion under the Fenty umbrella. Almost a decade after PUMA and Fenty joined forces for the first time, Rih is back in the creative director’s chair with the brand for the second coming of the game-changing collaboration.

The partnership came back swinging with the release of a new take on the Avanti. It’s fitting that the shoe is a blend of PUMA’s iconic King soccer boot with its classic Easy Rider sole, a parallel to Fenty's innovation (and Rihanna’s love for football) intertwining with PUMA’s legacy. The original leather-clad Fenty x PUMA Avanti came in matte black and a show-stopping mirror-like silver.

Today, the dynamic duo unveils new colorways fit for royalty. The Fenty x PUMA Avanti now comes in two rich jewel tones: a rich emerald and deep navy blue, both with a contrasting white and brown gum sole contrasted with a small but mighty gold FENTY detail on the uppers.

Taking cues from Rihanna’s ethos across all of her brands, Fenty x PUMA’s latest offerings come in sizes for the whole family across women’s, men’s, and children’s sizing. The Avanti nods to PUMA's deep roots in football, and Fenty’s treatment of the shoe serves up that history to a wider audience.