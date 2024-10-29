Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
100 Thieves & adidas Are on Fire (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
100 Thieves
100 Thieves and adidas designed the most fire collection of all time. Literally! The eSports giant and sportswear titan have concocted a red-hot assortment of moto-inspired gear for their second collaboration, including a pair of slick suede Samba sneakers.

Er, wait, those aren't Sambas! No, 100 Thieves instead dug up an archival adidas silhouette, the Palos Hills shoe, for the duo's second collab.

Simple and outrageously wearable in crisp red and black colorways, the 100 Thieves x adidas Palos Hills sneaker grounds the sporty affair in muted tones and unmissable co-branding. This is old-meets-new eSportswear, a timeless classic evolved into the current day.

100 Thieves
The collaborative apparel similarly wears 100 Thieves' two signature hues, similarly infusing timeless stuff with fresh energy.

Look to the moto-inspired, flame-printed layering pieces as proof, as it remixes a contemporary fling atop the foundation of unpretentious hooded workwear jackets and easy track-adjacent pants, all releasing on 100 Thieves' website come November 2 before hitting adidas' site and stores on November 6.

"Excited for the clothes to be out so I can wear them and not just keep them to myself here, you know," 100 Thieves member and collaborative adidas campaign star Vinnie Hacker tells Highsnobiety. "Gotta let everybody feel the joy."

100 Thieves knows a little something about producing something for everyone.

100 Thieves
Co-owned by household names like Drake and insider talent like Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, 100 Thieves is a little bit of everything. It's ostensibly an eSports collective firstly and foremostly, with talented players of top-tier championship games like Valorant and League of Legends but 100 Thieves is so much more encompassing.

100 Thieves
It's also a lifestyle label, for instance, snagging partnerships with companies as disparate as Crocs, Lexus, and Oakley while previous collaborators include luminary labels like Gucci.

This adidas partnership is symbolic of 100 Thieves' impressive scale, how it can do it all and then some, with Vinnie Hacker at the heart of it all.

"Vinnie encompasses everything 100 Thieves is about," Nadeshot says. He "transcend[s] just gaming into fashion, music, and pop culture."

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
