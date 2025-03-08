Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Seriously Suave Italian-Made Clogs Just Got More Stylish

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Adiclog has come and gone with the wind (translation: the luxuriously cozy slip-ons are now sold out!). But the sportswear brand has more where that came from.

adidas has prepared two more colorways for its premium Adiclog mule, including olive green and off-white options. Like previous iterations, the model's traditional Italian-made construction joins the new spring-worthy color schemes.

That's right. Underneath the fresh paint jobs, fans can count on the Adiclog to feature that familiar super suave suede look, with the creamy material making up the shoe's linings and uppers again. The adidas clog also includes those unmistakable leather Three Stripes locked down across the upper, as well as the sporty rubber outsole.

Diehard mule boyz may know that the adidas Adiclog is actually a revival from the 1990s. Even back then, the vintage Birkenstock-ish mule flaunted this incredibly high-quality design prepared by the hands of Italian craftsmen.

The Adiclog gets a genuine rebirth, with the latest pairs largely resembling the OGs. It's almost like time hasn't passed at all for the model.

And there are other Adiclog variants. I also came across a woven Adiclog from the early 2000s designed with luxe materials. Hopefully, these Bottege-ish Adiclogs will return to the game next. Oh, please, adidas!

adidas officially brought back the Adiclog in February, offering it in neutral brown and black colorways. Those have since been snapped up. However, the new olive green and white Adiclogs are expected to land in March, just in time for the post-sneaker society's spring rotations.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
