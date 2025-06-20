Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Adistock? Birkendas? adidas’ Latest Clogs Look Exactly How That Sounds

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers

It's almost surprising that two of the most revered shoe makers in the world are both from Germany, but have never collaborated. Especially when you consider adidas is 75 years old, and Birkenstock has 250 years in the game — what have they been waiting for?

Well, finally, one of them took matters into their own hands and released a clog so familiar-looking you could easily think it's from a joint project.

With this latest batch of Adimules, adidas introduces more fuzzy suede slide-ins that sit on a sole of cork, just like the Birkenstock Boston model they are seemingly inspired by.

Though embossed with the sports gear brand's iconic Trefoil logo on both footbed and upper, this mule's even more minimalist in design than either Birkenstock's original or other similarly silhouetted adidas clogs. 

Expected to arrive later this summer stateside, in a variety of added berry and earthy colors, the Adimule comes closest to what'd undoubtedly be one of the biggest fusions in footwear history. 

So, consider it a $100 consolation purchase while you wait for an actual Adistock slash Birkendas moment.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
