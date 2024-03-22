Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Anthony Edwards’ New adidas Sneaker Is Fresh Out the Grease

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

It's hard to resist Anthony Edwards' adidas AE 1 sneaker, especially when the NBA star is out doing viral dunks in them. Edwards' signature shoe is also quite the looker, boasting an excellent modern build topped with beautiful two-toned schemes. Indeed, it's quite literally the sneaker-fication of the Ant Man's confident on-court attitude.

Since the AE 1's debut in December 2023, Edwards' shoe has consistently received solid releases, from peachy keen takes to aqua blues mirroring a "new wave" of adidas basketball shoes. Next up, Edwards' AE 1 sneaker gets a McDonald's treatment.

Yes, you read that right. The adidas AE 1 sneaker recently surfaced in a "McDonald's All-American" colorway, resulting in red/white and blue/white sneakers (one color combination for each foot).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Not only does the fast food chain's recognizable colors decorate adidas' hottest basketball shoe right now, but McDonald's famous golden arches also appear on the sneaker's heel pull tabs. adidas' iconic Three Stripes also gets in the Mickey D's spirit, landing on the heel in bright golden yellow.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since 1977, McDonald's All-American has brought together the nation's top high school basketball players on the same court, spotlighting their skills and pretty much the NBA's next stars. Edwards himself is a McDonald's All-American alum (he played in the 2019 games).

Edwards' AE 1 sneaker arrives in a vibrant colorway inspired by the McDonald's tournament that Edwards played in during his high school basketball career. Sounds like a full circle moment to me.

Edwards and adidas will share this full circle moment with the world on March 29, when the AE 1 "McDonald's All-American" sneaker launches exclusively at Foot Locker.

With McDonald's All-American scheduled for April 2, we'll probably catch the new AE 1 sneaker (or even other versions) on the court and the crowd.

Shop adidas sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Handball Spezial
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Song For The Mute x adida
Country OG SFTM
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$130
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • From ASICS to Timberland, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • From PUMA to ASICS, Browse This Week's Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Step Aside Samba, There’s a New adidas Sneaker In Town
    • Sneakers
  • Anthony Edwards' adidas Basketball Shoe Is Coming in Hot, Believe That
    • Sneakers
  • Humanrace's New Sambas Are Fresh as Hell
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • It's Sun's Out, Tongues Out for Nike's Air Max Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • At Tokyo Fashion Week, a Continuous Promise of Young Talent
    • Style
  • Valentino's Future Is Now
    • Style
  • Anthony Edwards’ New adidas Sneaker Is Fresh Out the Grease
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Sneakers Keep Falling Flat (In the Soles)
    • Sneakers
  • Sweden Is Cracking Down on 'Sephora Kids'
    • Beauty

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024