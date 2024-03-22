Anthony Edwards’ New adidas Sneaker Is Fresh Out the Grease

It's hard to resist Anthony Edwards' adidas AE 1 sneaker, especially when the NBA star is out doing viral dunks in them. Edwards' signature shoe is also quite the looker, boasting an excellent modern build topped with beautiful two-toned schemes. Indeed, it's quite literally the sneaker-fication of the Ant Man's confident on-court attitude.

Since the AE 1's debut in December 2023, Edwards' shoe has consistently received solid releases, from peachy keen takes to aqua blues mirroring a "new wave" of adidas basketball shoes. Next up, Edwards' AE 1 sneaker gets a McDonald's treatment.

Yes, you read that right. The adidas AE 1 sneaker recently surfaced in a "McDonald's All-American" colorway, resulting in red/white and blue/white sneakers (one color combination for each foot).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Not only does the fast food chain's recognizable colors decorate adidas' hottest basketball shoe right now, but McDonald's famous golden arches also appear on the sneaker's heel pull tabs. adidas' iconic Three Stripes also gets in the Mickey D's spirit, landing on the heel in bright golden yellow.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since 1977, McDonald's All-American has brought together the nation's top high school basketball players on the same court, spotlighting their skills and pretty much the NBA's next stars. Edwards himself is a McDonald's All-American alum (he played in the 2019 games).

Edwards' AE 1 sneaker arrives in a vibrant colorway inspired by the McDonald's tournament that Edwards played in during his high school basketball career. Sounds like a full circle moment to me.

Edwards and adidas will share this full circle moment with the world on March 29, when the AE 1 "McDonald's All-American" sneaker launches exclusively at Foot Locker.

With McDonald's All-American scheduled for April 2, we'll probably catch the new AE 1 sneaker (or even other versions) on the court and the crowd.