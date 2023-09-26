Anthony Edwards' Signature adidas Shoe Are Pretty Fire, NGL

NBA Anthony Edwards' first signature shoe with adidas is here, and we must say: it's pretty hard (this is a good thing).

Edwards' pairs come to us as the AE 1 sneaker (his initials plus a "1" for his first shoe, we're assuming), infused with the spirit of Minnesota Timberwolves player and his headline-making moves on the court.

Dressed in three tasteful colorways, the AE 1 presents an overall attractive look, complete with an even more impressive construction. A supple knit material joins honeycomb TPU overlays, ensuring airflow, support, and, honestly, style.

While the distinct mold is pleasing to our eyes, Trypophobia folks beware.

A herringbone mold informs the sole, offering enhanced grip for time on the court. Elsewhere, you'll catch adidas' BOOST technology bringing in more comfort and energy return.

While adidas' Three-Stripes hits on the heel in contrasting hues, a cursive "AE" issues a proper finish on the split tongue.

adidas' roster already includes other NBA players like Trae Young, James Harden, and Damian Lillard, each carrying their own respective adidas shoe, speaking to their own on and off-court flair.

Not to mention, the Three-Stripes has those next-level Crazy Infinity shoes on top of a pending collaboration with Fear of God Athletics. In short, adidas has its head in the game.

Edwards' pairs maintain the streak and even slightly up the ante with his innovative and stylish basketball shoe. Indeed, it has even us non-athletic fashion folk ready to lace up and say, "Yeah! Sports!"

Since debuting at an adidas event in his hometown Atlanta, Edwards' AE 1 shoes have been the talk of the basketball chat.

While there were some expected YEEZY comparisons (folks said they resemble the QNTMs), most reactions to Edwards' sneakers involved a plethora of fire emojis and "when's the release" questions.

Hint: Edwards' AE 1s are expected to drop sometime during Holiday 2023 for $120. Great price for a great sneaker. Nothing beats that.