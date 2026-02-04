Say Aloha to adidas' Most Military-Minded Skate Shoe

What do you get when you mix a German army trainer and an adidas skate shoe? The adidas Aloha Super sneaker. And what do you get when you add a fresh squeeze of lemon? A beautiful shoe for brightening up even winter days.

Designed in collaboration with American skateboarder Mark Gonzales, the Aloha Super blends adidas' signature slim sneaker steez with Gonzales' street skate vibe. It even wears his signature at the heel to make its designer clear.

It's two worlds coming together to make one of the sickest shredders on the front lines. The Aloha Super’s skate traits manifests as a non-slip cupsole and shock-absorbing Adiprene cushioning, which gives the shoe its board-readiness — a requirement for any real deal thrasher but also nice details for everyday wear.

Instead of a traditional Three Stripes, the Aloha Super's adidas branding becomes wider as the lines take up more of the midfoot, giving the sneaker some visual distinction from its fellow flat counterparts.

The angle of these lines, along with the suede toe, gives the Aloha Super its GAT-like appearance.

Now, adidas has dabbled in the world of German Army Trainers before, and these iterations do look more like the Margiela-minded GATs out there than the Aloha Super. While this skate shoe, available on the adidas website for $100, isn't a full-on GAT sneaker, the Aloha Super still has some of that military steez, just blended up with adidas' skate shoe makings.

Basically, it's a standard Three Stripes shredder that just so happens to be ready for war.

