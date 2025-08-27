Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Summer Isn’t Over Until adidas’ Waviest Shoes Say So

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

Just because the calendar flipped doesn’t mean summer’s done. And adidas clearly isn’t resigning itself to cold days spent inside.

The German sportswear giant is dropping the Altaventure 3.0, water shoes that look like mini sneakers gone amphibious.

Shop adidas

Think Crocs with a little more discipline.

The Altaventure 3.0 kids’ shoes have a quick-dry mesh upper that sheds water in seconds, a rubber toe wrap that shrugs off pebbles and pool tiles, and an outsole grippy enough for wet decks or muddy slides.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Basically, it’s all-terrain utility downsized for little feet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yes, they’re technically kids’ shoes. But what adidas is really doing here is adding another chapter to the Crocs-adjacent wave that’s dominated the past year through clogs, hybrids, and sneaker-coded sandals. 

The Altaventure sits in that lineage but keeps things more structured, more practical, and way less chaotic.

If adidas ever scaled these up, they’d instantly compete with Crocs, Keen, and Nike’s Sunray sandals

Until then, it’s your kid’s turn to flex, and honestly, their summer rotation might already look better than yours.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
4145
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
  • A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible
  • With adidas, Brain Dead (Again) Made Bowling Shoes Legitimately Stylish
  • An Underrated adidas Trail Shoe Beast, Hiding in Plain Sight
What To Read Next
  • Imagine Your Most Battered Jeans As adidas Sneakers...
  • Summer Isn’t Over Until adidas’ Waviest Shoes Say So
  • Practice Round: On and Ben Shelton Warm Up For This Year's "Open" Season
  • From PUMA to Nike, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • New Balance’s Normy Dad Shoe Grew Into a Rugged Skater
  • PUMA's Jamaica-Inspired H-Street Lands at Notting Hill Carnival
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now