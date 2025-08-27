Summer Isn’t Over Until adidas’ Waviest Shoes Say So

Just because the calendar flipped doesn’t mean summer’s done. And adidas clearly isn’t resigning itself to cold days spent inside.

The German sportswear giant is dropping the Altaventure 3.0, water shoes that look like mini sneakers gone amphibious.

Think Crocs with a little more discipline.

The Altaventure 3.0 kids’ shoes have a quick-dry mesh upper that sheds water in seconds, a rubber toe wrap that shrugs off pebbles and pool tiles, and an outsole grippy enough for wet decks or muddy slides.

Basically, it’s all-terrain utility downsized for little feet.

Yes, they’re technically kids’ shoes. But what adidas is really doing here is adding another chapter to the Crocs-adjacent wave that’s dominated the past year through clogs, hybrids, and sneaker-coded sandals.

The Altaventure sits in that lineage but keeps things more structured, more practical, and way less chaotic.

If adidas ever scaled these up, they’d instantly compete with Crocs, Keen, and Nike’s Sunray sandals.

Until then, it’s your kid’s turn to flex, and honestly, their summer rotation might already look better than yours.

