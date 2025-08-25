Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Surprisingly Suave, Flat-Soled adidas Sneaker Packing Heavy Artillery

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Stan Smiths and Gazelles aren't the only models getting closer to the ground. The brand's also flattening its basketball shoes.

Take the adidas Lo Pro B-Ball, for instance. It's essentially a flattened and more stylish version of the classic Artillery basketball shoe.

Shop adidas

The reimagined sneakers maintain their overall sporty essence, just now wrapped in better quality materials such as waxed leather and plush suede. Oh, and the flattest soles to ever grace the basketball sneaker, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The name "Lo Pro" is fitting for adidas, as the brand is quite literally a pro at making tasteful low-profile sneakers, both new and archival styles. adidas is also killing it in the basketball space at the moment, thanks to its red-hot sneaker designs and meaningful ads.

With the Lo Pro B-Ball, available on adidas Malaysia's website for RM549 ($130), adidas gently reminds people that it's the king of all things flat and hoops.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
37 1/33838 2/339 1/34043 1/344 2/3
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Flat-Soled Dad Shoe Is Secretly High-Tech
  • adidas' Most Minimalist Sneaker as a Lowkey Stylish Ballet Flat
  • Making Chunky Dress Shoes From Flat-Soled adidas Sambas
  • Notice Anything Flat-Out Different About adidas' Gazelle?
  • This Smokin' "Samba" Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Suave
What To Read Next
  • Don't Supreme & Number (N)ine Deserve Each Other?
  • The Lowkey Luxury of adidas' Thin-Soled Stan Smith
  • The Surprisingly Suave, Flat-Soled adidas Sneaker Packing Heavy Artillery
  • adidas Made a Fisherman of Its Mega-Classic Shoe
  • You Can't Spell "Valentino" Without (Most of) "Vans"
  • The Freshest Nike Dad Shoes in the Sea
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now