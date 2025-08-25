The Surprisingly Suave, Flat-Soled adidas Sneaker Packing Heavy Artillery

adidas' Stan Smiths and Gazelles aren't the only models getting closer to the ground. The brand's also flattening its basketball shoes.

Take the adidas Lo Pro B-Ball, for instance. It's essentially a flattened and more stylish version of the classic Artillery basketball shoe.

The reimagined sneakers maintain their overall sporty essence, just now wrapped in better quality materials such as waxed leather and plush suede. Oh, and the flattest soles to ever grace the basketball sneaker, too.

The name "Lo Pro" is fitting for adidas, as the brand is quite literally a pro at making tasteful low-profile sneakers, both new and archival styles. adidas is also killing it in the basketball space at the moment, thanks to its red-hot sneaker designs and meaningful ads.

With the Lo Pro B-Ball, available on adidas Malaysia's website for RM549 ($130), adidas gently reminds people that it's the king of all things flat and hoops.

