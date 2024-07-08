Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Killer Taekwondo Shoes Are Back & Flatter Than Ever

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas Taekwondo is so back, baby.

The flat-soled, low-profile adidas shoe couldn't have picked a better time to return to the scene. If your eyes are glued to the ground, you may have noticed the gradual takeover of flat shoes, several adidas sneakers included, like the SL '72 and Gazelle.

The adidas Taekwondo is one of the more exciting steppers in the thin-soled squad. On top of getting a pretty tasteful upgrade in 2021 (Bad Bunny is quietly bringing it back, ballerina-style), the adidas Taekwondo shoes infused with martial arts history, wrapped in a stylishly sleek design.

The adidas Taekwondo, with its minimalist performance design from the early 2000s, now serves as an everyday staple. The return of the flexible, breathable leather upper and subtle adidas logos only reassures its timeless appeal.

There are a couple of quiet details that make some noise. For instance, the buttery quilted toe box is a tastefully understated touch.

Another notable feature of the adidas Taekwondo is the absence of shoelaces, making the sneaker even more effortless with a slip-on vibe.

adidas' Taekwondo shoe may be more of a casual flex today. But I suspect these slim gems are forever ready for training any given day.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
