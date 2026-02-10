Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Sporty Mary Jane Sneaker Is a Part-Time Ballerina, Full-Time Stunner

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There's another adidas Mary Jane sneaker called the Barreda, which is just as cute and sporty as its siblings.

The Barreda Mary Jane resembles a retro adidas running sneaker that changed careers to ballet, offering the slim look of a classic track sneaker married with the familiar Mary Jane-style straps.

Shop adidas

adidas' Barreda Mary Jane typically features a leather-and-suede construction, like the Samba Janes. But this latest beige pair is a textural treat.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Velvet-like moments meet crisp woven textures, with stitched-down stripes that intentionally unravel at the ends.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The usual double straps are joined by an additional set of rope-style laces, giving the Barreda some summery and ballerina-worthy flair similar to the Samba Jane Ballet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For those looking for the perfect summer ballet sneaker, the "Crystal Linen" Barreda Mary Jane is now available on adidas Germany's website for €65, or around $77.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • An Arte-ful Kind of Laceless Leather adidas Sneaker
  • Y-3 Knows Ball (& Insanely Luxurious adidas Hoops Sneakers)
  • adidas’ Finest Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is Handmade in Germany
What To Read Next
  • Mercedes-AMG's adidas Handball Spezial Went Full Tiffany & Co.
  • Vans' Luxe Leather Zip-Ups Aren't Meant to Be Worn. They're Meant to Be Fastened
  • How Do You Make Denim Look Like Leather?
  • adidas Lux'd Up the Samba. Now, It's a Dapper Dress Shoe
  • adidas’ Sporty Mary Jane Sneaker Is a Part-Time Ballerina, Full-Time Stunner
  • Nike’s All-Leather Air Jordans Are Almost Too Elegant for On & Off the Court
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now