adidas’ Sporty Mary Jane Sneaker Is a Part-Time Ballerina, Full-Time Stunner

There's another adidas Mary Jane sneaker called the Barreda, which is just as cute and sporty as its siblings.

The Barreda Mary Jane resembles a retro adidas running sneaker that changed careers to ballet, offering the slim look of a classic track sneaker married with the familiar Mary Jane-style straps.

adidas' Barreda Mary Jane typically features a leather-and-suede construction, like the Samba Janes. But this latest beige pair is a textural treat.

Velvet-like moments meet crisp woven textures, with stitched-down stripes that intentionally unravel at the ends.

The usual double straps are joined by an additional set of rope-style laces, giving the Barreda some summery and ballerina-worthy flair similar to the Samba Jane Ballet.

For those looking for the perfect summer ballet sneaker, the "Crystal Linen" Barreda Mary Jane is now available on adidas Germany's website for €65, or around $77.

