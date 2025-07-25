Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The adidas Samba MaryJane Couldn't Be Flatter (or Suaver)

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

Less is more when it comes to most things, and the adidas Samba sneaker is one such case.

Hence why the adidas Samba Jane shoe lands as such a gem in what has quickly become an oversaturated Samba market. It's a Samba with the top chopped off.

shop adidas samba here

The adidas Samba Jane is a perfect cross between a standard Mary Jane shoe and a Samba sneaker. Like a classic Samba sneaker, the Samba Jane wears a leather upper demarcated by suede paneling throughout. 

adidas’ Samba Jane also wears the sneaker's signature serrated 3-Stripes and gummy rubber outsole. Up top, the Samba Jane wears a single strap, which gives the shoe that ballet flat look.

In addition to the green and cream colorway, the adidas Samba Jane also comes in "Cloud White/Halo Blue," and a classic black and white. Available on the adidas website for $100, the Samba Jane is in very good company.

Every brand worth its weight in whimsy has been getting in on the Mary Jane train, and with good reason. It's a categorically adorable shoe style. Vans has taken a few approaches to the Mary Jane, dropping some bowling-esque iterations and a few suede Mary Janes for good measure. Converse also got in on some of this schoolgirl realness with its shiny leather Converse Mary Jane.

Sneaker brands simply can't get enough of Mary Janes, and adidas is hardly an outlier.

In fact, adidas has been on quite the Mary Jane and ballet flat kick recently, with hits like the adidas Samba Mary Jane Ballet sneaker and the

adidas' Samba is falling very flat right now. And that's for the best.

