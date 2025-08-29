UGGidas? AdidUGG? Kinda Both, Actually Neither

Hate to break it to you, but summer is slowly on its way out again. In disbelief? Let adidas’ latest release be the damning evidence. Because the German megabrand's underdog Campus 00 sneaker just got a thick, fluffy makeover for autumn.

Coming in either a mule or a boot version, the Campus 00 “Winter” model is a shearling-lined suede shoe on platform soles. Backless or high-top, in browns or black, these comfy kicks are poised to keep your tootsies toasty.

Frankly, the resemblance to a certain Californian company's boots is uncanny, though adidas did well to include a decent amount of differentiating details.

Both variants of the newly snuggly sneaker keep its laces and three-stripe embossing. And the tongues, of course, don adidas’ Trefoil logo with pride.

Dropping this fall on adidas’ website, the Campus 00 “Winter” is what happens when you crossbreed your favorite cold-day footwear with your favorite sneakers.

The result's a wonderfully wacky hybrid shoe, as easily wearable for cozy, cushy times spent inside, as it is for chilly errand-run expeditions out yonder.

adidas’ skinny sneakers? So last season.

