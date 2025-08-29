Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

UGGidas? AdidUGG? Kinda Both, Actually Neither

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Adidas
1 / 10

Hate to break it to you, but summer is slowly on its way out again. In disbelief? Let adidas’ latest release be the damning evidence. Because the German megabrand's underdog Campus 00 sneaker just got a thick, fluffy makeover for autumn.

Coming in either a mule or a boot version, the Campus 00 “Winter” model is a shearling-lined suede shoe on platform soles. Backless or high-top, in browns or black, these comfy kicks are poised to keep your tootsies toasty. 

Shop Adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Frankly, the resemblance to a certain Californian company's boots is uncanny, though adidas did well to include a decent amount of differentiating details.

Both variants of the newly snuggly sneaker keep its laces and three-stripe embossing. And the tongues, of course, don adidas’ Trefoil logo with pride.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Dropping this fall on adidas’ website, the Campus 00 “Winter” is what happens when you crossbreed your favorite cold-day footwear with your favorite sneakers. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The result's a wonderfully wacky hybrid shoe, as easily wearable for cozy, cushy times spent inside, as it is for chilly errand-run expeditions out yonder. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

adidas’ skinny sneakers? So last season.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
37 1/33838 2/339 1/34044 2/3
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Made Thicc Winter Skate Boots
  • Why Is adidas' Excellent Campus a Sneaker Underdog?
  • adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing
  • The adidas Samba Is Quite Powerful at Its Most Rugged
  • Is Messi Channeling Tyler, The Creator With His New adidas Sneakers?
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Olympic-Grade Sneaker Is Living in the Future
  • Nike’s Newly Waterproof Dunk Dives Into the Dark
  • Silly-Sleek Styling For a Y2K Nike With Some Spring in Its Step
  • The Bulbous Basketball adidas Shoe Is Now Intimidatingly Clean
  • AG Jeans Has Denim Down to a Fine Art
  • Lest You Forget Tyler, the Creator's Luxury Label
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now