adidas' Washed Denim Running Shoe Is Literally Out of This World

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
You know who knows good denim? adidas. Ok, obviously, this is not the Three Stripes' premier output, but the "Denim/Night Navy" adidas Galaxy OG sneaker casts some understandable doubt on that assumption.

That is to say, the denim-dusted adidas Galaxy OG sneaker is giving the folks over there at Levi's a run for its money.

Up top, the Galaxy sneaker wears a light wash denim upper, contrasted by a darker denim Three Stripes.

adidas' signature Trefoil is stamped in gold on the heel and tongue, and its crisp white laces round out the sneaker's classic disposition.

Hailing from the disco era, this isn't the Galaxy OG sneaker's first time burning blue. In fact, the Galaxy OG, which first hit the scene back in the 1970s, recently took on a "Night Indigo" colorway, which, to its credit, emulates the moody hues of the evening sky.

Available on the adidas website for about $105, the denim Galaxy OG sneaker has the best kind of blues. As far as uppers are concerned, adidas has surely taken on far freakier forms. I'm looking at you, weird little 3D-printed adidas Miu Miu sneakers. But even adidas isn't immune to the allure of a pair of good old-fashioned blue jeans.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
