adidas' Weatherproof Gazelle Is Incredibly Clean

Just when you thought the adidas Gazelle couldn't get better, adidas introduces a modern twist — wrapping the trendy sneaker in everyone's favorite practical material, GORE-TEX.

If we've learned anything from DESCENDANT's GORE-TEX Gazelle collab, it's that the adidas model wears the outdoor-ready material pretty well. And adidas' newest in-line iteration doesn't disappoint.

adidas' GORE-TEX Gazelle sneakers are some of the cleanest versions of the model, constructed with the breezy, weatherproof technology frequently seen in outdoor shoes.

Everyday sneakers regularly enjoy the GORE-TEX treatment now (as you can probably tell by this adidas update).

adidas finishes the Gazelles off with creamy leather Stripes and incredibly nice colorways, including icy blue and navy, which bring some stylish appeal to the shoe.

The adidas Gazelle continues to be a crowd favorite with its flat-soled aura, classic suede build, and endless solid colorways. The collaborations involving the adidas model have also been quite on point, from Bad Bunny's perfectly imperfect remake to CLOT's espadrille-ification of the shoe.

GORE-TEX? Gazelles? What's not to like? For those who are ready to slam their card down to check out, adidas' GORE-TEX Gazelle sneakers are expected to drop on September 30.