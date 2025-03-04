Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
This Is an Italian-Made Dress Shoe Disguised as an adidas Gazelle

Written by Tom Barker
The adidas Gazelle “Made In Italy” doesn’t only blur the lines between a sporty sneaker and a formal dress shoe, it crosses it. The classic ‘60s sneaker is near-unrecognisable in its luxe new form.

On the upper, the sneaker stays true to the traditional look of a Gazelle, crafted from locally sourced premium leather with suede utilised for the sneaker’s signature T-shaped toe panel. But the sole unit is what elevates this shoe to go beyond sneaker status.

Replacing its usual gum rubber outsole, a thick black sole unit emerges, the type you’d expect from a pair of Derby shoes. On close inspection, the midsole looks to be made from wood (but that’s yet to be confirmed).

Wooden-soled, Italian-made, fully leather shoes? Yeah, at that point, the adidas Gazelle isn't a sneaker anymore.

Being the work of Italian footwear artisans, the adidas Gazelle naturally comes with a premium price tag: It is available from March 13 and will set you back $450. 

It’s a considerable amount more than adidas’ previous “Made In Italy” sneakers which have ranged from $350 Sambas to Birkenstock-esque clogs. But it is more affordable than the $800 Superstar sneakers from adidas’ A-TYPE artisanal line.

Plus, you have to remember these aren’t really sneakers; they’re Italian-made formal shoes. 

This adidas Gazelle is the sneaker at its dressiest, and it arrives in tandem with clot (the Hong Kong-based streetwear label known for turning adidas sneakers into dress shoes) also giving the footwear model a preppy twist through a thick crepe sole.

The Gazelle, a sneaker best known for its association with football culture, is the latest model to fall victim to adidas' formal shoe experimentations.

