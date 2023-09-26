Are adidas' New Grinch Shoes a Present or Coal?

adidas' first Grinch-themed sneakers were pretty great. The green low-top shoes epitomized Dr. Suess' anti-Santa without sacrificing wearability — well, they were at least as versatile as a grass-toned suede Forum could be.

adidas' second Grinch Forum sneakers, allegedly revealed by the sneaker leakers at @KicksFinder, are perhaps even more wearable but lack the panache of the original pair, assuming the first-look imagery is legit.

The leaked photos showcase an adidas Forum that looks quite ordinary in comparison to the previous edition, retaining the green suede but relegating it to only a few panels on the upper, with a bright outsole to match.

Everything else is red or white, which I suppose reflects the Grinch's Santa hat. Oh, and there's a heart-shaped lace dubrae that reflects the Grinch's growing heart. That's a cute touch, though last year's version had a variety of thematic dubraes for additional visual intrigue.

Now, it's great that adidas' Grinch sneaker drops are continuing, just 'cuz adidas knows its way around character-themed footwear drops like no one else.

It's just that, with plenty of Grinchified shoes — and even Grinch-adjacent shoes — out there, you've gotta do something special to stand out and this year's edition appears to be fairly low-key by comparison.

Heck, there's even a Reverse Grinch sneaker on the horizon, apparently, reflecting the glut of Grinch green kicks.

Understandable that adidas might want to pare things back without sacrificing the core appeal of the Grinch Forums but hopefully the finished product is a tad more seasonal. We'll know when they drop in December 2023.