Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Are adidas' New Grinch Shoes a Present or Coal?

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

adidas' first Grinch-themed sneakers were pretty great. The green low-top shoes epitomized Dr. Suess' anti-Santa without sacrificing wearability — well, they were at least as versatile as a grass-toned suede Forum could be.

adidas' second Grinch Forum sneakers, allegedly revealed by the sneaker leakers at @KicksFinder, are perhaps even more wearable but lack the panache of the original pair, assuming the first-look imagery is legit.

The leaked photos showcase an adidas Forum that looks quite ordinary in comparison to the previous edition, retaining the green suede but relegating it to only a few panels on the upper, with a bright outsole to match.

Everything else is red or white, which I suppose reflects the Grinch's Santa hat. Oh, and there's a heart-shaped lace dubrae that reflects the Grinch's growing heart. That's a cute touch, though last year's version had a variety of thematic dubraes for additional visual intrigue.

Now, it's great that adidas' Grinch sneaker drops are continuing, just 'cuz adidas knows its way around character-themed footwear drops like no one else.

It's just that, with plenty of Grinchified shoes — and even Grinch-adjacent shoes — out there, you've gotta do something special to stand out and this year's edition appears to be fairly low-key by comparison.

Heck, there's even a Reverse Grinch sneaker on the horizon, apparently, reflecting the glut of Grinch green kicks.

Understandable that adidas might want to pare things back without sacrificing the core appeal of the Grinch Forums but hopefully the finished product is a tad more seasonal. We'll know when they drop in December 2023.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Punk Penis Keyring
J.W. Anderson
$260
Image on Highsnobiety
Sling Backpack
Acne Studios
$350
Image on Highsnobiety
Alberta Cap
Carhartt WIP
$90
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Thanks to the Samba, the Gazelle Is Shining
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Socks & Sandals Still Go Together Like Peanut Butter & Jelly in 2023
    • Style
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2022-23 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • saint laurent ss24
    On a Clear Night at the Eifel Tower, Saint Laurent’s Summer Began
    • Style
  • The Grinch holds a pair of green adidas Forum sneakers
    Are adidas' New Grinch Shoes a Present or Coal?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Mile 25.5—Highsnobiety x New Balance
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Kanye & wife Bianca Censori seen in Milan, Italy, wearing a black hooded outfit & nude see-through bodysuit
    Kanye's Wife Wore an Outfit so Risqué, It Shut Down Florence
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Move Over, Kylie — Jennifer Coolidge Launches Lip Kit With e.l.f.
    • Beauty
  • Trefoil Sweatshirt
    adidas Fleece Is This Year's Christmas Miracle
    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023