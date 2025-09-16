adidas’ German-Made Sneaker Is a Luxe Samba Alternative

adidas’ most Spezial handball sneaker just got even more special with a German-made upgrade that is quietly more luxe than its sisters.

On the limited-edition shoe, the gum sole and T-shaped toe box are untouched, but the materials are on another level. Buttery leather uppers, soft lining, and precise stitching show off the kind of craftsmanship adidas usually saves for its heritage workshop.

Serrated 3-Stripes, a navy heel tab, and gold “SPEZIAL” branding finish it off, complete with the blue Trefoil tongue tag. It’s the same Spezial, just cut and stitched like it never left Herzogenaurach.

First released in 1979 for professional handball, this shoe didn’t stay indoors for long. It crossed into terrace culture, became part of the casuals uniform, and by the ’90s it was on Oasis stages next to Stone Island jackets.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Decades later, it’s resurfacing in TikTok fit edits alongside Sambas and Gazelles, proof that the Spezial’s low-slung gum sole still carries weight.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Or better yet, that it remains one of adidas’ most special sneakers.

The timing is right. Flat-soled sneakers are running the streets, from Dries Van Noten's post-Samba shoe to Miu Miu’s runway hybrids. The adidas Handball Spezial Made in Germany, available now on adidas’ website for $200, fits straight into that wave. The only difference here is that it comes stamped with adidas’ heritage and speaking Deutsch, if shoes could talk.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.