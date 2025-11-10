Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Next Great Flat Sneaker Is Extra Special

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas just flattened another sneaker. This time, it is the Handball Spezial's time to go "lo."

Mind you, the Handball Spezial sneaker is already relatively flat. adidas said, "Go lower."

The results are slightly different from previous "Lo" adidas models, which featured skinny soles. The Handball Spezial Lo emerges as this even more slender style with flattened, motorsports-coded soles, almost in the same vein as PUMA's beloved Speedcat.

In classic Handball Spezial fashion, the model maintains its smooth suede and leather uppers, just on a more slimmed-out scale.

adidas' Handball Spezial Lo is expected to release very soon on the brand's website and at retailers, retailing for around $110. It's anticipated to debut in a classic black and white colorway, as well as a bold red option.

There's really a Spezial for everyone this season. adidas has the Lytham boat shoe for the post-sneaker lovers, while the Grisedale Spezial was made with the hiking bros in mind.

Now, the flat shoe disciples have their own Handball Spezial.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
