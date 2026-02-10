Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Mercedes-AMG's adidas Handball Spezial Went Full Tiffany & Co.

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
Tiffany & Co.? More like adidas & Co. The flat-shoe phenom is taking its slim-soled talents to the world of fine jewelry. In an unofficial capacity, sure, but that doesn't make the Tiffany's-tinged adidas Handball Spezial sneaker any less of a stunner.

The Handball Spezial is already one of adidas' finest flat sneakers, landing as the perfect post-Samba shoe that scratches that flat-shoe itch without all of the standard Samba drama. You know, popular shoe fatigue and all that.

So when you take the Handball Spezial, an independently regal sneaker, and add on that signature Tiffany & Co. blue, you get what can only be described as the pinnacle of flat shoe luxury.

Available in black, white, and gray, the Handball Spezial sneakers feature teal accents throughout, and the black and white pair wear shiny silver Three Stripes, a decidedly demure addition.

Now Tiffany & Co. and adidas didn't get in the lab for real, that's more Nike's speed. But this sneaker is still a collaborative gem. Just with a different, but equally luxe brand.

The Tiffany's-toned sneakers, available on the adidas website for $130, are actually a collab with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. That robin's egg blue just so happens to be one of the F1 team's signature colors, hence the Mercedes emblem adorning the Handball Spezial's tongue.

There's just something so luxe about a nice teal colorway — for motorsports and otherwise.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
