Handmade in Italy, a Forgotten adidas Runner Becomes Luxe

Yes, the adidas Italia ‘60 is yet another low-profile retro adidas sneaker being revived by the German sportswear brand. However, this sneaker isn’t built the same as adidas’ other slim-shaped runners.

The white and green leather shoes are the latest adidas model to be handcrafted in Italy. Some of the highest levels of adidas workmanship are behind this sneaker.

Staying true to its original shape, the sneaker’s design has been largely unchanged since it became a favorite of athletes during the 1960s Rome Olympics.

The only big difference is its green-and-white colorway, ditching the original blue-and-white look.

For those who aren’t adidas historians, well-versed in the history of sports shoes, this resembles a mishmash of retro adidas design.

The Italia 60's crossed heel can be found on adidas’ Tokyo sneaker while there’s an old-school Samba flavor in the shape of the toe box and the thin sole unit.

Releasing on June 17, costing $345, the adidas Italia 60 is yet another niche retro runner brought back from the Three Stripes archive. And it’s yet another luxe adidas sneaker made in Italy.

This year, there’s been a growing batch luxury-fied Italian-made adidas footwear. These high-end, high-priced shoes have ranged from Gazelles turned dress shoes to a pair of Birkenstock-esque leather sandals.

Plus, in February, adidas launched its Italian-made Artisinal line including $800 Superstars.

While it’ll never stop being a German sportswear giant, adidas is increasingly behaving like an Italian luxury label.

