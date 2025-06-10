Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Handmade in Italy, a Forgotten adidas Runner Becomes Luxe

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Yes, the adidas Italia ‘60 is yet another low-profile retro adidas sneaker being revived by the German sportswear brand. However, this sneaker isn’t built the same as adidas’ other slim-shaped runners

The white and green leather shoes are the latest adidas model to be handcrafted in Italy. Some of the highest levels of adidas workmanship are behind this sneaker. 

Shop adidas Italia ‘60

Staying true to its original shape, the sneaker’s design has been largely unchanged since it became a favorite of athletes during the 1960s Rome Olympics.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The only big difference is its green-and-white colorway, ditching the original blue-and-white look. 

END.
1 / 3

For those who aren’t adidas historians, well-versed in the history of sports shoes, this resembles a mishmash of retro adidas design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Italia 60's crossed heel can be found on adidas’ Tokyo sneaker while there’s an old-school Samba flavor in the shape of the toe box and the thin sole unit. 

Releasing on June 17, costing $345, the adidas Italia 60 is yet another niche retro runner brought back from the Three Stripes archive. And it’s yet another luxe adidas sneaker made in Italy. 

This year, there’s been a growing batch luxury-fied Italian-made adidas footwear. These high-end, high-priced shoes have ranged from Gazelles turned dress shoes to a pair of Birkenstock-esque leather sandals.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Plus, in February, adidas launched its Italian-made Artisinal line including $800 Superstars.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While it’ll never stop being a German sportswear giant, adidas is increasingly behaving like an Italian luxury label.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasBW Army Lux
$165.00
Available in:
39 1/3
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasSamba OG W
$104.00
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Unearths a Super Slick, Breezy Runner from the Disco Era
  • This adidas Stan Smith Is So Very Luxe, So Very Flat
  • adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted Clog Is an Extra Luxe & Sporty Birkenstock, Basically
  • adidas' Luxe, Croc-Textured Superstar Has Wales Bonner Energy
What To Read Next
  • Handmade in Italy, a Forgotten adidas Runner Becomes Luxe
  • In Butter Yellow, Nike's Lowkey Fly Sneaker Looks Good Enough to Eat
  • Do You Want Your Air Force 1s With Python Skin or Pony Hair? Yes
  • Why the Long Face, CDG Play?
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
  • Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now