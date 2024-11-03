adidas' Revived Basketball Shoe Remains Clean & Classic 40 Years Later

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's archival adidas sneaker, the Jabbar, has been making a splash lately, and adidas is keeping the momentum going with fresh colorways.

adidas advances the partnership with the basketball legend by bringing new, classic colorways to the Jabbar OG Collection. These adidas sneakers arrive in three new timeless, subtle schemes, offered in both Hi and Lo versions.

The adidas Jabbar Lo maintains the traditional clean white leather upper, now featuring Three Stripes and heels in a stunning deep green shade.

The Jabbar Hi sneakers, on the other hand, get two new looks: a black-and-white leather version and a tonal model featuring buttery white and soft grey details.

adidas

The latest delivery of adidas Jabbar shoes continues the model's stellar return to the market. Previously, atmos gave the adidas Jabbar Low sneakers a bold refresh, swaddling it with hairy suede dipped in atmos' iconic bright royal blue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Before that, adidas dished out the Jabbar Lo and Hi sneakers in their recognizable blue and white colorways for a genuinely iconic drop. Then, Willy Chavarria put the icing on the cake, transforming the Jabbar into a point-toe dress shoe for fashion week.

Following a steady flow of drops and collaborations, adidas looks to get more Jabbar sneakers back on the streets. And I'm here for it!

For those wondering about the latest collection, the newest adidas Jabbar sneakers will launch exclusively at UNDEFEATED starting on November 6.And don't worry 'cause a wider release is scheduled for November 15.