adidas' Ultra-Flat Shoe Is Now an Ultra-Luxe Blueberry Muffin

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas is adding another pony hair gem to its throng of luxe sneakers. adidas' Samba, Country OG, and the Superstar II all have a pony hair iteration. Now the adidas Japan sneaker is getting its turn in the beautiful pony hair barn.

In a beautiful brown and blue colorway reminiscent of blueberry muffins, adidas' Japan sneaker trades its traditional leather upper for a full-on pony hair topper, paired with blue Three Stripes and matching laces. Pony hair is one of the best ways to elevate a shoe's standing from a training sneaker to a luxe-looking everyday shoe.

But that's not the only outlet. adidas' Japan sneaker has undergone several upscale textural enhancements, including a cocoa-cobra snakeskin design and an ultra-perforated take, which honors the sneaker's sporty heritage.

It's not just the Three Stripes tapping into the elevated appeal of textile experimentation.

Take, for example, Nike's python-inspired Air Force 1 sneaker or Vans' furry Authentic sneaker.

Animal prints and patterns are a well-known material cheat code for elevating a sneaker to the next level.

But the best purveyor of this trend, though, is adidas. Specifically, it's adidas’ various Wales Bonner collabs that reign as the collective kings of the textured shoe jungle as all of the releases sold out almost instantly.

Looking to the kingdom Animalia for inspiration is not a new concept, but the way the Three Stripes does it is untouched. And this adidas Japan, available soon on adidas' website for $120, is delicious proof.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

