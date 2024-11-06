How to Heat up adidas’ Hottest Sneaker? Make It Outta Mohair, of Course

adidas and Song for Mute's Country OG sneaker is giving new meaning to the term GOAT.

SFTM's take on the adidas Country OG sneaker is a much-hyped silhouette made magnificent with mohair (which comes from the hair of Angora goats). A true graduate of the school of Wales Bonner.

No, seriously, Bonner has also put her own texturally-wonderful spin on the adidas Country sneaker, which feels like a forebear to SFTM's Country collab.

See, cozy vibes are not just for knit sweaters and $400 Acne Studios scarves — it's also for extremely fly sneakers.

The SFTM Country OG sneaker has a mohair body with suede accents along the base and at the Three Stripes. The heel counter is patent leather, offering some glossy contrast.

Basically, the SFTM x adidas' Country OG sneaker, available online for $140 apiece, is the holy trinity of fabrics in one dripped-out package.

As fly as it is though, the Country OG is not reinventing the wheel here.

In fact, leveraging the power of textural contrast to transport a pair of sneakers from everyday stomper to a grail-level cop is the name of the game these days.

Take, for example, Wales Bonner x adidas "Pony Leo" Samba, now reselling to the tune of $1,656 (and higher!) compared to its $170 retail price. Crazy.

Puma's Fenty Avanti "Pony Hair" sneaker took a similarly hairy approach, folding in the biggest trend in animal print as well.

The SFTM Country OG didn't just study its predecessors — it passed the sneaker world's stylistic exam with flying colors.