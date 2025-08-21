Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans' Quietly Luxe Skate Shoe Earns Its Spots

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Vans Authentic has gone wild. Again.

Maybe it is the king of the skate shoe jungle, after all.

The classic Vans sneaker appears in yet another leopard print design made with premium materials. This time, it features spotted, slightly fuzzy uppers, joined by its traditional thick platform sole. And it's all dressed up in this refreshing yellow and black color scheme.

The leopard Premium Authentic LX 44 is indeed another wild pair for the Vans animal kingdom. Vans has also recently introduced other leopard skate shoes featuring faux fur. There were also those partially animalistic Authentic Creepers.

And with its pony hair mules, Vans proved it ain't horsing around when it comes to its animal-themed releases.

As for the latest leopard Authentic sneakers, they're now available on several websites, including Asphaltgold, Footshop, and BSTN.

Expect to pay €99 (around $115) for the fiesty, luxe skate shoes.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
