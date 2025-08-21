Vans' Quietly Luxe Skate Shoe Earns Its Spots

The Vans Authentic has gone wild. Again.

Maybe it is the king of the skate shoe jungle, after all.

The classic Vans sneaker appears in yet another leopard print design made with premium materials. This time, it features spotted, slightly fuzzy uppers, joined by its traditional thick platform sole. And it's all dressed up in this refreshing yellow and black color scheme.

The leopard Premium Authentic LX 44 is indeed another wild pair for the Vans animal kingdom. Vans has also recently introduced other leopard skate shoes featuring faux fur. There were also those partially animalistic Authentic Creepers.

And with its pony hair mules, Vans proved it ain't horsing around when it comes to its animal-themed releases.

As for the latest leopard Authentic sneakers, they're now available on several websites, including Asphaltgold, Footshop, and BSTN.

Expect to pay €99 (around $115) for the fiesty, luxe skate shoes.

