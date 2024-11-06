Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Madly Futuristic Basketball Shoe Goes Surprisingly Old-School

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Highsnobiety
To make adidas’ Mad IIInfinity sneaker look anything other than madly futuristic is a near-impossible task. However, adidas has given it a go.

Dressing its chunky basketball shoe in shades of brown with fuzzy suede and faux leather paneling, adidas has imbued its hi-tech sneaker with some old-school sensibilities.

Its conservative brown color gives the shoe a more traditional look, but there’s no ignoring the imposing and unconventional shape of the Mad IIInfinity. 

Streamlined yet bulky, the shoe has an almost space-age appearance making it stand out even amongst adidas’ increasingly inventive basketball sneakers.

Models such as the Crazy IIIfinity and its chunky foam clogs have brought renewed energy to adidas’ basketball line, their experimental leanings being hard to ignore. Plus, the roster of talent adidas Basketball has on hand, such as James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Anthony Edwards, helps give its basketball designs extra credibility. 

The only oversight I can pick out in adidas’ new-generation, cutting-edge basketball models is that their future-focused designs make them difficult to wear outside of the basketball court. But, dressed in subdued brown, the Crazy IIInfinity looks more wearable than ever. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
